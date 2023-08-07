TVLine Items: I Am Groot Sets Season 2, Little Mermaid Hits Disney+ and More

Groot has some more growing up to do.

Five new shorts featuring the popular Guardians of the Galaxy character, once again voiced by Vin Diesel, will debut Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Disney+.

In the second season of I Am Groot, “Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face — or nose-to-nose — with new and colorful creatures and environments,” reads the official synopsis. Watch a newly released trailer above.

* Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, which since May has grossed more than $542 million at the global box office, will premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, Sept. 6 — along with bonus content that includes Javier Bardem as King Triton performing “Impossible Child,” and the featurettes “Passing the Dinglehopper” and “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.”

* Ahead of Killing It‘s full Season 2 drop on Thursday, Aug. 17, the Craig Robinson-led Peacock comedy is streaming the first three episodes from Season 1 on YouTube and TikTok, while the series’ first two episodes will air tonight on USA Network at 11/10c (following WWE Monday Night Raw).

* Stand Up to Cancer will return on Saturday, Aug. 19. The one-hour telethon, airing at 8/7c on more than 50 participating media platforms (including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), will focus on “SU2C’s impact and progress over the last 15 years,” per SU2C. Celebrities slated to appear include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake.

