Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep to Be Removed From Hulu — Find Out What Else Is Getting Purged

Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep
Courtesy of ABC
The great streaming purge continues.

Hulu is set to remove a half-dozen titles from its service, including recently cancelled ABC freshman dramas Alaska Daily (starring Hilary Swank) and The Company You Keep (starring Milo Ventimiglia) — both of which will vanish on Saturday, July 1.

Per Deadline, additional library titles set for removal include NBC’s Blindspot, TBS’ Angie Tribeca and The Detour, and TNT’s The Last Ship.

Moving forward, the streamer is expected to drop series cancelled after one season, as well as any one-off specials — all part of a corporate-wide strategy to cut streaming costs that was first disclosed in May.

“As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint, we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said at the time. “We’re getting much more surgical about what it is we make.”

Disney+ and Hulu previously announced the removal of dozens of originals, including Disney+’s Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Willow, and Hulu’s Dollface and Y: The Last Man. (For a complete list, click here.)

Are you disappointed to see any of the above-mentioned library titles leave Hulu? Sound off in Comments.
2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Any ideas on where these shows may show up on other streamers?

    Reply

  2. This whole cost cutting business is getting ridiculous. The beauty of streaming when it first started was you could stream older and canceled shows. Now they pull shows left and right. That’s why I’ve gotten to the point where I look for shows on sale on Vudu and buy them.

    Reply
