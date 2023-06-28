Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep to Be Removed From Hulu — Find Out What Else Is Getting Purged

The great streaming purge continues.

Hulu is set to remove a half-dozen titles from its service, including recently cancelled ABC freshman dramas Alaska Daily (starring Hilary Swank) and The Company You Keep (starring Milo Ventimiglia) — both of which will vanish on Saturday, July 1.

Per Deadline, additional library titles set for removal include NBC’s Blindspot, TBS’ Angie Tribeca and The Detour, and TNT’s The Last Ship.

Moving forward, the streamer is expected to drop series cancelled after one season, as well as any one-off specials — all part of a corporate-wide strategy to cut streaming costs that was first disclosed in May.

“As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint, we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth,” Disney CEO Robert Iger said at the time. “We’re getting much more surgical about what it is we make.”

What’s New on Streaming View List

Disney+ and Hulu previously announced the removal of dozens of originals, including Disney+’s Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Willow, and Hulu’s Dollface and Y: The Last Man. (For a complete list, click here.)

Are you disappointed to see any of the above-mentioned library titles leave Hulu? Sound off in Comments.