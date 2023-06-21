Read Next: grown-ish Sets ‘Big Expectations’ for Sixth and Final Season — Watch Trailer
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Ending With Season 4 — Watch Emotional Teaser Trailer

Disney+ just dropped a bombshell on Wildcats everywhere: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is ending with its upcoming fourth season, which will release all eight episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate,” showrunner Tim Federle says in a statement. “This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic fourth act with you all.”

Disney+ also released the trailer for the mockumentary’s final installment, which not only finds Ricky & Co. staging a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year but also brings several of the Disney Channel movies’ original stars to East High where they’re filming — wait for it — High School Musical 4.

That’s a hat on a hat right there, and we wouldn’t expect anything less.

Returning High School Musical stars include Corbin Bleu (aka Chad), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha).

But don’t expect a certain duo formerly known as #Zanessa to drop by this season. Despite Zac Efron (Troy) and Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella) both posting photos outside of the real-life East High where the movies were filmed, showrunner Tim Federle shut down the rumors of a cameo.

“I’m going to chalk that up to being a remarkable coincidence,” Federle told TVLine, “but we’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now.”

As of now, Ashley Tisdale is also not expected to make any cameos, fabulous or otherwise. Any rumors to the contrary are strictly he said, she said.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then drop a comment with your hopes for HSMTMTS‘ final season below.
7 Comments

  1. With them doing HSM3 next season, it’s time.

    Reply

  2. But will Olivia Rodrigo appear?!

    Reply

  3. It seems like he’s trying to keep cameos a secret…

    Reply

  4. Is the whole season dropping at once, or is it one episode per week like the past three seasons?

    Reply

    • The whole season drops at once

      Reply

      • Yep, it’s right there at the top. I swear that I read the article. I don’t know how I missed this. Thanks!

        Reply

  5. I guess High School Musical: the Musical the series probably lost viewers. If it’s not Marvel or Star Wars it’s canceled.

    Reply
June 21, 2023
