U.S. Open 2023 Livestream: How to Watch the Tennis Matches Online, Without Cable

The U.S. Open is starting on Monday, Aug. 28. Here’s how to stream the final Grand Slam tournament online and see whether the United States’ Coco Gauff will continue her hot streak.

How to Stream the U.S. Open for Free With a VPN

While the U.S. Open tournament is being hosted on American soil, and televised by ESPN and ESPN2, watching it online with a VPN (virtual private network) actually might be the cheapest way for a cord-cutter to access the tournament.

By signing up for a VPN, you can access content that’s typically restricted based on your location. Australia’s 9Now will be broadcasting the U.S. Open at no cost, and those who do not live Down Under can use a VPN to access that coverage (and probably hear some charming announcer accents, to boot). Since ExpressVPN is only $12.95/month and can be cancelled at any time, this is one of the most cost-effective, low-stakes ways to watch the U.S. Open online.

Changing your IP address with a VPN also helps shield your identity from websites, apps and services that want to track you. They also can prevent your Internet provider, mobile carrier — and anyone else who may be “listening” — from seeing your activity, thanks to a layer of strong encryption.

How to Watch the U.S. Open via U.S. Livestreams

The U.S. Open is airing on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. So, in order to watch the entire tournament, you’ll need to subscribe to a live TV service as well as ESPN+ to catch every serve, rally and match point. We’re outlining all your options below.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on Sling

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cord-cutting options. The service offers three subscriptions with different channel lineups. Sling makes choosing a subscription easy, because each plan can be customized with add-ons and extras. We recommend the Sling Orange plan for $40/month, since it includes ESPN and ESPN2 for watching the U.S. Open tennis tournament. But if you act fast, you can watch the U.S. Open on Sling for a whole month for just $20 because the service is offering new users half-off their first month! This is the cheapest way to watch the U.S. Open, even after subscribing to ESPN+ in addition to your Sling plan for full U.S. Open coverage.

How to Watch the U.S. Open on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers a few different subscription options for a variety of prices so you can choose whichever fits your budget. The Choice package is the most popular and offers both ESPN and ESPN2 in addition to over 100 other channels for $99.99/month.

Courtesy of DirecTV DirecTV Stream Choice Package $99.99/month Buy Now

How to Watch the U.S. Open on Hulu

If you want to avoid signing up for multiple streamers, the Hulu + Live TV subscription is the best way for cord-cutters to watch the U.S. Open. This bundle includes ESPN+ as well as ESPN and ESPN2.

Courtesy of Hulu Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month Buy Now

How to Watch the U.S. Open on ESPN+

Portions of the tournament are streaming exclusively on ESPN+. So if you’re a tennis fanatic and don’t choose a Hulu live TV subscription, you’ll have to sign up for one of a live TV services as well as ESPN+. The best way to get ESPN+ is by subscribing to the Disney Trio Basic Bundle, which costs $12.99/month and gets you ESPN+ as well as Disney+ and Hulu.

Courtesy of ESPN ESPN+ (Disney Trio Basic Bundle) $12.99/month Buy Now

When is the 2023 U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open begins on Monday, Aug. 28 and wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 10. Below, we’ve outlined the full 2023 U.S. Open schedule:

First round: Aug. 28-29

Second round: Aug. 30-31

Third round: Sept. 1-2

Fourth round: Sept. 3-4

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Women’s singles semifinals: Sept. 7

Men’s singles semifinals: Sept. 8

Women’s singles final: Sept. 9 at 4 pm

Men’s singles final: Sept. 10 at 4 pm

Who’s Playing in the. U.S. Open?

We’re outlining the top men’s and women’s singles players below:

Top 10 Men’s Singles Seeds

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe

Top 10 Women’s Singles Seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Caroline Garcia Maria Sakkari Marketa Vondrousova Karolina Muchova

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)