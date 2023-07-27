How to Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje and Other Fights

Get ready for an action-packed night in the ring. Here’s everything you need to know for watching Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje go head-to-head in the UFC 291 Main Event on Saturday, July 29.

How to Watch UFC 291

UFC 291 prelims kick off this Saturday at 8/7c on ESPN+. The Main Event, which is exclusively available as a PPV purchase to ESPN+ subscribers, is slated to begin at 10 pm ET and pit Poirier vs. Gaethje (in the Lightweight bout), Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira (Light Heavyweight), Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira (Welterweight), Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green (Lightweight), and Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland (Welterweight). So if you don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+.

Courtesy of ESPN ESPN+ $9.99/month; $12.99/month for Trio Basic bundle Buy Now

How to Sign Up for ESPN+

ESPN+ offers a standalone subscription for $9.99/month. But if you want the most bang for your buck, you can subscribe to the Trio Basic bundle, which groups ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ together for $12.99/month with ads. Or, opt for the Trio Premium plan at $19.99/month, which bundles Hulu and Disney+ without ads and ESPN+ with ads. Once you sign up for whichever subscription best suits your needs, you’re able to purchase exclusive UFC PPV events, such as UFC 291.

How to Purchase UFC 291 PPV

Once you sign up for ESPN+ you can pay to view UFC 291. PPV events cost $79.99 and can be easily purchased by logging into your ESPN+ account and following simple on-screen instructions. (But you do need an ESPN+ subscription to purchase the PPV.)

What Is Available on ESPN+?

ESPN+ hosts other UFC events, including UFC Fight Night, UFC 292 (on Aug. 19), UFC 295 (Nov. 11) and more. You can also stream thousands of live events from MLB, NHL, LaLiga, FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and more. Plus, access Grand Slam tennis and your favorite college sports like football, basketball, and lacrosse. The platform is even home to original content, including UFC Destined, UFC Fight Island: Declassified, and DC & RC. You can also stream Detail With Daniel Cormier and the full 30 for 30 library.

