How to Watch Thursday Night Football

Don’t be fooled by NFL’s kick-off on Thursday, Sept. 7 via NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Here’s how to watch for the remainder of the 2023 season, plus get every matchup and game time.

The NFL begins its regular season on Thursday, Sept. 7, but the event is hosted by NBC under the Sunday Night Football branding. (How confusing!) The rest of Thursday night games will be under the Thursday Night Football branding and thus, will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video. So if you want to stay in the loop this season, you’ll have to sign up for the streamer.

Courtesy of Prime Video Prime Membership $14.99/month Buy Now

How to Sign Up for Prime Video

You get access to Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime memberships go for $14.99/month, or save by signing up for an annual subscription at $139/year. Students at an accredited university can get Amazon Prime at a discounted price of just $7.49/month. (Get more student streaming deals; plus, find out how to watch College Football without cable this season.)

Not sure if Prime is your jam? No need to worry. New subscribers get a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. So sign up now to get your entire first month of Thursday Night Football free! Subscribing to Prime is easy:

Go to Amazon’s Thursday Night Football page Scroll to “2023 Thursday Night Football Schedule” Hover your cursor over any upcoming game and click “More Details” Click “Watch LIVE, Start your 30-Day Trial” You’ll be asked to sign in to an existing Amazon account (or create one) Select and confirm your Prime membership plan Start streaming Thursday Night Football!

After you get set up with your Prime account, you not only unlock NFL coverage, you also gain access to originals like The Boys, The Terminal List, Citadel, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Prettl, Daisy Jones & The Six, Good Omens, The Wheel of Time and more.

With the platform’s Prime Video Channels, subscribers can even add other streamers and services including HBO Max, Paramount+, Showtime, Starz and more.



Now that you know how to watch Thursday Night Football, you might be wondering who’s playing. Below is the complete Thursday Night Football 2023 schedule. Week 12 will be held on Friday and take place at 3 pm. All other games are at 8:15 pm.

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (9/14)

Week 3: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (9/21)

Week 4: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (9/28)

Week 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (10/5)

Week 6: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (10/12)

Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (10/19)

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (10/26)

Week 9: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (11/2)

Week 10: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (11/9)

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (11/16)

Week 12: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Friday, 11/24 at 3 pm)

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (11/30)

Week 14: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (12/7)

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (12/14)

Week 16: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (12/21)

Week 17: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (12/28)