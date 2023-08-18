The Flash: How to Stream the DC Movie

The big-screen Barry Allen is traveling back in time, just like Eric Stoltz’s Marty McFly — and now you can follow his journey from the comfort of your own couch! Here’s everything you need to know for streaming DC’s The Flash movie, which makes its streaming debut Friday, Aug. 25 on Max.

In The Flash, we follow Barry as he goes back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. His tampering with the past, however, inadvertently changes the future in other, highly unexpected ways. He in turn must collaborate with his younger self and a Batman to figure out how to correct all that has gone awry.

How to Watch The Flash Movie on Streaming

Starting Aug. 25, the movie will be available to all who subscribe to Max. The streaming platform can also be added to other subscriptions for an additional monthly fee. For example, if you already subscribe to Hulu, you can add Max for an additional $14.99/month. And if you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can add Max for $15.99/month. Or, opt in for a seven-day free trial and cancel the add-on once you’ve watched the movie. For the same $15.99/month, YouTube TV subscribers can add the streamer, too.

What Is The Flash Movie About?

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the Flash movie finds Barry Allen (played by Justice League‘s Ezra Miller) using his powers to travel back in time in order to prevent his mother Nora’s murder (and in doing so keep his dad Henry from going to prison). But when Bar’s attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a harrowing new reality. In order to correct this paradox, Barry finds himself coaxing a Batman (played by Michael Keaton) different from the one he knew out of retirement, to then rescue an imprisoned Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle). The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons (Fairfax) as Iris West and DCU vet Ben Affleck (as another Bruce Wayne/Batman).

WATCH THE FLASH MOVIE TRAILER NOW:

