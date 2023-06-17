Secret Invasion: How to Stream the MCU Espionage Thriller

After taking an eight-month breather, TV’s MCU is swinging back into action later this month. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the espionage thriller Secret Invasion.

The series premieres Wednesday, June 21, and will release episodes weekly thereafter. Based on the 2008 Marvel comic of the same name, Secret Invasion follows a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who, it is realized, have been infiltrating all aspects of life on Earth for years. Among the cast, MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle star as Nick Fury and James “Rhodey” Rhodes, respectively.

How to Watch Secret Invasion on Streaming

The show’s six episodes will be released weekly on Disney+ following its premiere on Wednesday, June 21. Once you subscribe to Disney+, you’ll also be able to watch other Marvel series, including WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye and She-Hulk.

If you’re looking for more fare the whole family can enjoy, Disney+ offers Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney Originals. Disney+ also offers scores of other TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and Andor), Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

DISNEY+ STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($7.99/month; $10.99/month for Disney+ with no ads)



Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $10.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. If you sign up for the Duo Basic plan — which bundles Hulu and Disney+ with ads — by Saturday, May 27, you can pay just $4/month for three months. After three months, your subscription will return to its usual cost of $9.99/month. Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

What Is Secret Invasion About?

“Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” according to the series synopsis. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The cast also includes franchise newcomers Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) as Talos’ daughter G’iah; Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders) as Gravik, the leader of a group of Skrull extremists; and Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Sonya Falsworth, an antagonistic (but oh-so-resourceful) MI6 agent.

WATCH SECRET INVASION TRAILER NOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)