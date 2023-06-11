Dive Into Outlander With Starz’s Limited-Time $5/Month Offer

In Season 7 of Outlander, the Frasers will face one of their biggest conflicts yet: the Revolutionary War. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the gut-wrenching new season, ahead of its premiere on Friday, June 16.

The seventh season picks up during the early days of the war, with the Frasers at the heart of conflict. Faced with impossible decisions, the family’s life could change forever.

How to Stream Outlander Season 7

Outlander Season 7 will hit Starz on June 16. If you missed the last few seasons (or need a refresher), now is the time to sign up since the streamer is offering a limited-time deal to new subscribers. So sign up and save some cash while unlocking all the show’s prior seasons for your next binge.

Once you subscribe to Starz, you get access to tons of popular series including the Power franchise, Heels (Season 2 arrives July 28), BMF, Party Down, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Run the World and P-Valley. Starz offers tons of films, too, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Little Women and Silver Linings Playbook.

($4.99/month for the first three months if you sign up now!)

Starz offers one of the most straightforward subscriptions out there. There’s one (1) subscription plan — that’s it! No need to worry about choosing from a variety of bundles or “extra-premium plus” options. If you sign up during the limited-time deal, you can subscribe to Starz for just $4.99/month for the first three months. A Starz subscription typically costs $8.99/month, so this offer slashes the cost by 44%. (Your plan will switch over to the regular $8.99/month thereafter.) Starz can also be purchased as an add-on to third-party streamers including Hulu, Prime Video, and Youtube TV.

What Is Outlander Season 7 About?

Season 7 picks up as “Jamie and Young Ian race to rescue Claire before she’s tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie,” according to the official synopsis. “But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.” Jamie, Claire and their family find themselves “caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.”

WATCH OUTLANDER SEASON 7 TRAILER NOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)