Watch Minx Season 2 With Starz’s Limited-Time $5/Month Offer

The Bottom Dollar crew is back and better than ever. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming Minx Season 2, which premieres on Friday, July 21.

If you’re new here, the 1970s-set series stars Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) as Joyce, a young feminist in Los Angeles who joins forces with a porn publisher named Doug (played by New Girl‘s Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Season 2 will pick up after the first season ended in an explosion of legal proceedings as the magazine’s publisher was sued and community members sent hate mail, then angry protestors stormed the magazine’s offices. The series was named one of TVLine’s best shows of 2022.

How to Stream Minx Season 2

The show’s sophomore season will hit the Starz streaming app at midnight on July 21. Now is the perfect time to sign up for the platform since the streamer is offering a limited-time deal to new subscribers.

Once you subscribe to Starz, you get access to tons of popular series including Outlander, the Power franchise, Heels (Season 2 arrives July 28!), BMF, Party Down, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Run the World and P-Valley. Starz offers tons of films, too, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Little Women and Silver Linings Playbook.

Starz offers one of the most straightforward subscriptions out there. There’s one (1!) subscription plan — that’s it. No need to worry about choosing from a variety of bundles or “extra-premium plus” options. If you sign up during the limited-time deal, you can subscribe to Starz for just $4.99/month for the first three months. A Starz subscription typically costs $9.99/month, so this offer slashes the cost by 44%. (Your plan will switch over to the regular $9.99/month thereafter.) Starz can also be purchased as an add-on to third-party streamers including Hulu, Prime Video, and Youtube TV.

What Is Minx Season 2 About?

In Season 2, Joyce is in full control of the erotic women’s magazine she started and is ready to sign with a big-deal publisher — until Doug saunters back into her life. And before you can say “centerfold,” the two are business partners once more.

In addition to Johnson and Lovibond, the Season 2 cast includes Idara Victor, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe and new addition Elizabeth Perkins.

WATCH MINX SEASON 2 TRAILER NOW:

