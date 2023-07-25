How to Catch Up on Heels, Watch Season 2 With Starz’s $5/Month Offer

With the DWL crew about to return to the ring, here’s everything you need to know for watching Season 2 of the wrestling drama Heels, which premieres Friday, July 28.

Heels centers on Jack Spade (played by Arrow‘s Stephen Amell), a family man and wrestler with big dreams to expand the Duffy Wrestling League beyond its small-town roots — which is made even more difficult by rival company Florida Wrestling Dystopia attempting to poach his kid brother Ace (Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig).

The eight-episode Season 1 — which aired back in 2021 — ended with Jack and Ace exchanging real blows in the ring, and Crystal (Kelli Berglund) becoming the DWL’s first female champion. Season 2 will see the brothers continue to go head-to-head in pursuit of individual success, while the women of their wrestling world make big moves of their own.

How to Catch up on Heels and Season 2

Heels‘ eight-episode freshman run can be viewed on the Starz streaming app, while the first episode of Season 2 will be available there at midnight on July 28. Now is the perfect time to sign up for the platform since the streamer is offering a limited-time deal to new subscribers.

Once you subscribe to Starz, you get access to tons of popular series including Minx (Season 2 premiered July 21), Outlander, the Power franchise, BMF, Party Down, Blindspotting, Shining Vale, Run the World and P-Valley. Starz offers tons of films, too, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Thin Red Line, Little Women and Silver Linings Playbook.

Starz offers one of the most straightforward subscriptions out there. There’s one (1!) subscription plan — that’s it. No need to worry about choosing from a variety of bundles or “extra-premium plus” options. If you sign up during the limited-time deal, you can subscribe to Starz for just $4.99/month for the first three months. A Starz subscription typically costs $9.99/month, so this offer slashes the cost by 44%. (Your plan will switch over to the regular $9.99/month thereafter.) Starz can also be purchased as an add-on to third-party streamers including Hulu, Prime Video, and Youtube TV.

What Is Heels Season 2 About?

In Season 2, Jack and Ace “continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a ‘face’ or a ‘heel,’” per the official synopsis.

In addition to Amell and Ludwig, the returning cast also includes Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies and David James Elliott as Jack and Ace’s father Tom Spade.

Joining the ensemble this season are AJ Mendez (Women of Wrestling, WWE) as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Arrow, The Other Two) as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Jen Lussier.

