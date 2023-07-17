Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: How to Stream the James Gunn Trilogy’s Conclusion

Star-Lord, Rocket et al are ready to bring their swan song to the small screen, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins streaming later this summer.

Released back in May, the box office hit grossed $842 million as it brought to a bittersweet conclusion the space saga that began in 2014 with the first installment of the James Gunn-written and -directed trilogy.

How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Streaming

Guardians 3 will exclusively stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, Aug 2. As a subscriber to that service, you’ll also be able to watch dozens of other Marvel films as well as many original MCU-based series, including Secret Invasion, WandaVision, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye and She-Hulk.

If you’re looking for even more fare that the whole family can enjoy, Disney+ offers Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Zootopia+ and the Up offshoot Dug Days, all of which are Disney Originals. Disney+ also offers scores of TV shows and films from the worlds of Star Wars (including the original series The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and Andor), Disney, Pixar and National Geographic.

Guardians Galaxy Rocket Bucky Arm Nebula Courtesy of Marvel SIGN UP NOW! ($7.99/month; $10.99/month for Disney+ with no ads) SUBSCRIBE TO DISNEY+

Disney+ offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options. If you sign up for Disney+, you can choose between the Basic plan (with ads) for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles for on-the-go-viewing, for $10.99 per month.

Disney+ offers three bundle options to help you save if you’re already subscribing or want to subscribe to Hulu and ESPN+. If you sign up for the Duo Basic plan — which bundles Hulu and Disney+ with ads — by Saturday, May 27, you can pay just $4/month for three months. After three months, your subscription will return to its usual cost of $9.99/month. Or, opt for the Trio Basic plan which is $12.99/month and bundles Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads. Now, if you want to avoid ad interruptions during Hulu and Disney+ programs, Disney offers the Trio Premium bundle for $19.99/month; that plan also offers downloadable titles for on-the-go watching. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.)

WHAT IS GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 ABOUT?

In the trilogy’s conclusion, the titular band of beloved misfits are settling into life on Knowhere when their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars MCU vets Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel (as Groot), Bradley Cooper (as Rocket) and Sean Gunn, plus Maria Bakalova (as Cosmo), Peacemaker‘s Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter.

WATCH A NEW GUARDIANS 3 TV SPOT:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)