Futurama Returns! How to Stream the Latest Adventures of Fry & Co.

After 10 years, Futurama is back with its full original cast! Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the series, which debuts on Monday, July 24.

Futurama premiered in March 1999 and follows “Philip J. Fry (voiced by Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000,” according to the series synopsis. There in the future, Fry “befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.”

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 on Streaming

Futurama’s newest season hits Hulu on Monday, July 24. As a Hulu subscriber, you can catch up on all 10 previous seasons of the series and gain access to tons of original content including Only Murders in the Building (Season 3 arrives Aug. 8!), The Orville, The Handmaid’s Tale, Justfied: City Primeval and more. Hulu also streams shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Fox’s 9-1-1 the day after they air, as well as offers a library filled with older titles like Killing Eve and How I Met Your Mother.

Hulu offers two different subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as three bundle options (plus a “hack” for signing up through Disney+).

If you sign up for Hulu, you can choose between the Basic plan with ads for $7.99 per month, or the Premium plan for ad-free streaming and the option to download titles (for on-the-go-viewing) for $14.99/month.

Hulu plenty of bundle options to help you save if you’re subscribing, or want to subscribe, to Disney+ and ESPN+. For $12.99/month, you can subscribe to the Trio Basic bundle which bundles Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ (both with ads). Or, if you want to bundle the three streamers and avoid ads on Disney+ and Hulu programs, opt for the Trio Premium bundle which is $19.99 per month. (Keep in mind, even with Trio Premium, you’ll receive ads when streaming on ESPN+.) And if you only want Disney+ and Hulu, you can opt for the Duo Basic bundle at just $9.99 per month.

Now, if you’re the kind of person who misses the unpredictability of channel surfing, there is a Hulu + Live TV bundle for $69.99/month. This plan includes Hulu’s streaming library in addition to over 85 TV channels (eliminating the need for cable TV). You can record programs with an unlimited DVR as well as stream on ESPN+ and Disney+. (This plan includes ad interruptions on all the streaming platforms and live TV.)

What is Futurama Season 11 About?

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact,” according to the official synopsis. “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

WATCH FUTURAMA SEASON 11 TRAILER NOW:

