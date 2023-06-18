Evil Dead Rise: How to Stream the Hit Demonic Horror Flick

Mommy loves you to death – literally! Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the horror flick Evil Dead Rise, which makes its streaming debut later this month.

The terrifying tale of flesh-possessing demons will hit Max on Friday, June 23. Starring Lily Sullivan (Barkskins) and Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings), the film follows two sisters who reconnect at the worst time imaginable, as said demons begin to consume their lives.

How to Watch Evil Dead Rise on Streaming

Starting Friday, June 23, the movie will be available to all who subscribe to Max. Once you subscribe, you’ll gain access to other horror films including Hereditary, Barbarian, Silence of the Lambs, The Shining, The Exorcist and more.

As a subscriber you’ll also be able to stream popular HBO and Max original series including Barry, Succession, Harley Quinn, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Somebody Somewhere, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Titans, Clone High, Love & Death, The Other Two and more.

($9.99/month; $15.99/month for HBO Max with no ads)

Max offers two different subscription tiers. For $9.99 per month, you can subscribe to a basic plan that offers the entire Max library with ads. Or, upgrade to $15.99/month subscription to watch ad-free and have the option to download titles for on-the-go viewing.

Max itself does not offer bundles, but the streaming platform can be added to other subscriptions for an additional monthly fee. If you subscribe to Hulu, you can add Max for an additional $14.99/month. If you’re a Prime Video subscriber, you can add Max for $15.99/month. For the same price, YouTube TV subscribers can add the streamer, too.

What Is Evil Dead Rise About?

The horror flick “tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable,” according to the official synopsis.

