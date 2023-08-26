2023 College Football: How to Watch With Sling’s Season Pass Deal

The NCAA football season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 26. Need to know who’s playing and how to watch without cable? TVLine is outlining the full schedule for Week 0, and how to subscribe to Sling to keep up with all the action.

Sling TV offers extensive college football coverage at a great price. The first college games on Saturday, Aug. 26 will air on ESPN, NBC, FS1, SEC Network, PAC12 Network and CBS Sports Network. Sling TV gives users access to the aforementioned outlets (except CBS Sports Network), making it a great option for cord cutters who want to cheer on their favorite teams.

What Packages Does Sling TV Offer?

If you’re a college football fanatic, we recommend signing up for the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra.

Sling TV Explained Courtesy of Sling TV Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra (Five Month Pass) $274.00 Buy Now

Orange & Blue + Sports Extra gives you the most comprehensive football coverage with 17 channels airing college games. (Get full subscription details.) And right now, Sling is offering a special deal on this plan: You can purchase Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra with a Sling Season Pass for just $274 for five months. With this deal, you’ll save $76 by committing to five months, since the plan regularly would cost $350 for five months at the regular rate of $70/month. Sling is already one of the most cost-effective TV providers out there and this latest deal make watching college football this season easy.

But if you’re only a casual fan, or a die-hard fan of one specific team, Sling offers a variety of other packages that offer channels catered to your needs. Below, we’ve broken down the best packages for watching teams in each of the major conferences:

ACC Conference

If you want extensive coverage of the ACC, the Sling Orange + Sports Extra package is best for you. Your first month will be half off, costing just $31. Your plan will then roll over into the regular price of $51/month. With the Sling Orange + Sports Extra package you gain access to ESPN and the ACC Network.

Big Ten Conference

For fans of the Big Ten, Sling TV offers the Blue + Sports Extra package. Under Sling’s current limited-time deal, your first month of Sling Blue + Sports Extra will cost only $31. Subscribers to this plan get access to the Big Ten Network and Fox.

Big 12 Conference

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra is best for Big 12 fans. This plan offers ESPN, Fox and the Longhorn Network. Texas football fans, this one is for you.

PAC 12 Conference

For PAC 12 coverage, you should subscribe to the Orange & Blue + Sports Extra plan to be able to watch your teams on ESPN, Fox and the PAC 12 Network.

SEC Conference

Sign up for the Sling Orange + Sports Extra plan to watch SEC games on ESPN and the SEC Network. Like with any of Sling’s subscriptions, if you sign up now you’ll get half off your first month which brings the price down from $51 to $31!

Sign up for the plan that suits your needs before kick-off on Aug. 26. Below, we’ve outlined the college football schedule for Week 0.

College Football Schedule 2023 – Week 0

Navy at Notre Dame — 2:30 PM (NBC)

UTEP at Jacksonville State — 5:30 PM (CBSSN)

UMass at New Mexico State — 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Ohio at San Diego State — 7:00 PM (FS1)

Hawai’i at Vanderbilt — 7:30 PM (SECN)

San José State at USC — 8:00 PM (PAC12)

Florida International at Louisiana Tech — 9:00 PM (CBSSN)

Head to ESPN for a full college football schedule for the 2023 season.

