Barbie to Debut on Max This Fall

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party… on Max! Barbie will be available to stream on the platform later this year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Thursday.

“Barbie is really important for us,” Zaslav said on the company’s Q2 earnings call, according to our sister site Deadline. “When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the Fall.”

Zaslav explained why the movie won’t be available on streaming services sooner than that, saying that as a company, “we really believe in the motion picture window” and that Barbie will follow the steps “that have worked forever [in the business].”

Barbie, which opened in theaters on July 21, goes inside the world of the iconic doll. “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place,” reads the official film synopsis. “Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” The film features a star-studded cast, with Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) starring as Barbie and Ken. The ensemble also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live). The movie is expected to cross the $400M mark at the domestic box office on Thursday.

