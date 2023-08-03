Barbie to Debut on Max This Fall

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party… on Max! Barbie will be available to stream on the platform later this year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Thursday.
“Barbie is really important for us,” Zaslav said on the company’s Q2 earnings call, according to our sister site Deadline. “When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the Fall.”
Zaslav explained why the movie won’t be available on streaming services sooner than that, saying that as a company, “we really believe in the motion picture window” and that Barbie will follow the steps “that have worked forever [in the business].”
Barbie, which opened in theaters on July 21, goes inside the world of the iconic doll. “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place,” reads the official film synopsis. “Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” The film features a star-studded cast, with Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) starring as Barbie and Ken. The ensemble also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live). The movie is expected to cross the $400M mark at the domestic box office on Thursday.
Will you be watching Barbie on Max this Fall? Let us know in the comments!
Once was enough, which sounds like such a cliche, misogynist thing to say, I realize. I actually did laugh a lot through the movie and respect the point it was going for, but thought the execution was off. For example, showing a group of construction workers who cat-call a lady? Does that still happen? Feels like a TV trope. A board room made up only of white men? Inconceivable in 2023.
…all of this still happens.
Of course we had to have one guy from the left to start calling racist thing. Ryan get yourself to mental hospital right away before it`s too late! I hope we never see you here again crying the same stuff over again.
Wow, it must feel so nice to have that peaceful and privileged view of the world around you. All of this still happens every day, and women will keep telling these stories because women’s stories matter.
It was satire?
That was all realistic. The only unrealistic exaggerated thing I noticed was when they mentioned allowing a Ken on the Barbie World Supreme Court once a woman gets on the real one. Which as we know happened long ago.
I will watch it again from my Mojo dojo casa house!
Once was enough for me. I liked the first half but then it just kinda went all over the place. My grandmother liked it though.
What’s with all the “once is enough” talk. Are you saying people should only watch it once? What about people who haven’t watched it yet, should it not be released on MAX for anyone else because you already watched it once?
I saw it in theaters. I can wait to see it again on cable. And, honestly, I’ll probably watch it on cable whenever I happen upon it.
Of course it’s not going on Max any time soon. Barbie is making money at the theaters. I don’t really think TMNT, Blue Beetle or The Meg 2 could slow it down anytime soon. Barbie has August and September basically to herself.
I think Barbie will hit Max late fall before Awards season if they happen anyways.
I was very excited to see it but it didn’t live up to the hype for me. I will watch it again however because alot of times a second viewing changes my mind.
I will go see it a second time in the theater and then watch it on Max and probably buy the DVD – yes, I still do that.
The movie was not what I hoped for and not what I expected. Barbie should be politicized to promote “everybody hates women”. Wrong vehicle for that message. And what was with that ending? So confusing. When I left the theater I looked at my friend and said, “What did I just watch?”
That being said, I will NOT be watching this movie again.