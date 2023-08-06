Asteroid City: How to Stream the Latest Wes Anderson Hit

Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, will hit streaming later this month. Here’s everything you need to know for watching the movie at home.

Asteroid City made its theatrical debut June 16 and has amassed $47.2 million worldwide at the box office, at last tally. The film stars Wes Anderson vets Jason Schwartzman and Tilda Swinton, plus Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston and others.

How to Stream Asteroid City Online

The movie hits Peacock on Friday, Aug. 11.

Courtesy of Peacock Peacock Subscription $5.99/month; $11.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads Buy Now

When you sign up for Peacock, you gain access to exclusive shows including Twisted Metal, Based on a True Story, Poker Face, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Bel-Air, the upcoming John Wick prequel series and more. You can even stream popular movies such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Renfield, Cocaine Bear, Book Club: The Next Chapter and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

If you just want to dip your toe in the Peacock waters, you can sign up for a monthly subscription. The Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads, is just $5.99/month (sign up here), while Peacock Premium Plus fetches $11.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here). You can opt for an annual plan, however, if you want to save. The Premium annual plan is $59.99/year and the annual Plus plan is $119.99/year.

What Is Asteroid City About?

The film takes place in a fictional American desert town, circa 1955 when “Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration,” according to the official synopsis. “But the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events.” It’s described as “equal parts comedy, drama, and romance (with a touch of science-fiction).”

WATCH ASTEROID CITY TRAILER NOW:

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)