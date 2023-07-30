Women’s World Cup 2023: How to Watch the Tournament Online

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is well underway. Here’s how watch the remaining matches — including the best livestream deals and online viewing platforms.

The United States Women’s National team dominated the last two World Cups, winning it all in 2015 and 2019. This year, they’re favored to win it again, so you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. But what if you don’t feel like standing in the sticky corner of a crowded sports bar? What if you’d rather watch the kicking and the screaming rather than have to do the kicking and screaming to earn a spot in front of TV at your coworker’s basement viewing party? Here, we have rounded up a complete guide for how to stream the Women’s World Cup so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest standings without losing your mind!

Watch the World Cup With a VPN

You can stream the Women’s World Cup for free by signing up for a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs let you access content that’s typically restricted based on your location. So, U.S. users with a VPN can access content from BBC iPlayer and ITVX’s free Women’s World Cup livestreams, which would normally be unavailable to anyone outside of the UK.

Changing your IP address with a VPN also helps shield your identity from websites, apps and services that want to track you. They also can prevent your Internet provider, mobile carrier — and anyone else who may be “listening” — from seeing your activity, thanks to a layer of strong encryption.

Right now, ExpressVPN is offering new users a special deal: If you sign up for a 12-month plan, you get three additional months free. With the discount, you can pay just $100 for a 15-month subscription. Or, if you really only need a VPN for the World Cup, you can opt to pay for one month at $12.95.

Watch the World Cup With Streaming Services

Don’t worry! If you don’t have cable and don’t want to hop on the VPN bandwagon, you can still stream the event. The matches are broadcast on Fox and FS1, so you just need a streaming subscription that offers both of those channels. To make it easy, we’ve rounded up two of our favorite options below.

Sling TV Explained Courtesy of Sling TV Sling Blue $45/month Buy Now

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cord-cutting options. The service offers three subscriptions with different channel lineups. Sling makes choosing a subscription easy, because each plan can be customized with add-ons and extras. At $40/month, the Sling Blue plan is perfect for World Cup watching since it includes Fox and FS1. Right now, Sling is even offering new users half-off their first month!

DirecTV Stream Choice Package On Sale 10% off $89.99/month Buy Now

DirecTV Stream offers a few different subscription options for a variety of prices so you can choose whichever fits your budget. The Choice package is the most popular and offers your local Fox channel and FS1 in addition to over 100 other channels for $99.99/month. For a limited time, DirecTV is offering this package for $89.99/month for your first three months.

Who’s Playing in the World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup began Thursday, July 20 and will continue until Aug. 20. Here are the remaining games in the group stage, which will end on Aug. 3:

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco — 12:30 a.m. on FOX

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia — 5:30 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group B: Canada vs. Australia — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group D: China vs. England — 7 a.m. on FOX

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark — 7 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group F: Panama vs. France — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia — 6 a.m. on FS1

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)