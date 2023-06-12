Hollywood Foreign Press Association Shuttered; Golden Globes to Become ‘Commercial Enterprise’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled, controversy-prone organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, is shutting down. The Globes themselves, however, will live on via Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge.
Per Monday’s announcement, the new owners have acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties from the HFPA via a newly formed Golden Globe Foundation, which “will continue the legacy HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving” as well as “plan, host, and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards.”
The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 on a TBD network or streaming outlet.
“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne in a statement.
TVLine parent company Penske Media is the owner of Dick Clark Productions.
“As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Penske Media and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”
can’t they let the thing die, the award means nothing
Key question: who will be voting for the Golden Globe winners in this new commercial enterprise?
.
Before it was the HFP, now is it … journalists working under Penske? Film and TV industry insiders voting from ballots the new enterprise provides? However, it shakes out, I hope the new GG don’t try to mimic Academy Awards pomp and stuffiness…
By the way, I ask about will be voting going forward because in the past the HFP faced accusations of favoritism and vote-buying, so this new enterprise may have a bit of an uphill battle to remove some stigma the awards may carry from the HFP era. Unless of course they go the “People’s Choice route and open voting to the public? Not as much prestige there, though…
This makes sense. To most people, the Golden Globes is just a dumb, glitzy awards show — they don’t know, or care, what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is. (Meanwhile, the studios are no longer willing to spend money on expensive junkets for sketchy foreign “reporters” when many print publications are gone and you can read entertainment websites anywhere in the world.)
Too many awards shows. Too many repeat winners. Ratings dwindling. It’s time to cut most of them. Get it back down to four: Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tonys.
The NAACP and its Image Awards would like a word.
Plus most of the “guild awards” where guild members salute their own.
But I take your point.
So does this mean the GGs aren’t legit anymore?
Missed a “golden” opportunity to shutter the awards as well!
This makes zero sense unless they can come up with some otherwise untapped segment of the entertainment world to nominate and vote on the winners. Other than Iowa corn farmers, is there any group out there that isn’t already bestowing movie awards?
Maybe they’ll rename the awards, The Golden Dickies (Dick Clark)