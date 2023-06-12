Hollywood Foreign Press Association Shuttered; Golden Globes to Become ‘Commercial Enterprise’

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled, controversy-prone organization behind the annual Golden Globe Awards, is shutting down. The Globes themselves, however, will live on via Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly’s Eldridge.

Per Monday’s announcement, the new owners have acquired all the Golden Globes’ assets, rights, and properties from the HFPA via a newly formed Golden Globe Foundation, which “will continue the legacy HPFA’s history of entertainment-related charitable giving” as well as “plan, host, and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards.”

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 on a TBD network or streaming outlet.

“We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne in a statement.

TVLine parent company Penske Media is the owner of Dick Clark Productions.

“As stewards of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue creating the most dynamic awards ceremony on live television viewed across the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Penske Media and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and captivate new and existing audiences to celebrate the very best in television and motion pictures.”