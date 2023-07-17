Hilary Duff Sings Along to Lizzie McGuire Anthem on SAG Picket Line — Watch

This is probably the closest thing we’ll ever get to an actual Lizzie McGuire revival — and we’ll take it!

With the Screen Actors Guild now on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America, Hilary Duff was spotted picketing outside Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios on Monday, where she helped boost morale by briefly revisiting her beloved Disney Channel character.

The video below, captured by our sister site Deadline, finds Duff singing and dancing along to a snippet of “What Dreams Are Made Of,” one of several Grammy Award-robbed songs from 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

For the totally uninitiated, Duff played the titular everygirl on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004. The film, set during the summer after her middle school graduation, finds Lizzie and her classmates traveling to Rome under the guidance of a no-nonsense tour guide (played by the incomparable Alex Borstein in a role that should have made her a Golden Globe nominee long before The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Long story short, Lizzie ends up impersonating a European pop star (also played by Duff, doing an Italian accent so dodgy it would make Sophia Loren renounce her citizenship) and performs “What Dreams Are Made Of” in front of thousands of people at the literal Colosseum. It’s music at its absolute apex. A rebirth of sound. Give it a watch below:

Disney+ announced a Lizzie McGuire revival series in 2019, with most of the original cast set to return. Unfortunately, the streamer wasn’t comfortable with Duff and creator Terri Minsky taking the show in a slightly more adult direction, aka treating a 30-year-old woman like a 30-year-old woman, so production officially shut down in 2020. (Side note: If anyone happens to have the handful of episodes they produced… our DMs are open.)

Duff instead went on to lead Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, which wrapped its second season earlier this month. Strangely enough, a Season 2 episode of HIMYF used footage from Lizzie McGuire for a flashback of Duff’s character.

“[The idea] came from the writer of the episode [Amy-Jo Perry, and then we very quickly got a temperature check from Hilary via text, asking, ‘How do you feel about this?’ And she was immediately game,” HIMYF co-creator Elizabeth Berger told TVLine. “Hilary thinks it’s funny. She did not hesitate for one second. Then it was a matter of combing through episodes and being, like, ,What’s a great, dramatic, angsty middle school moment?'”

Duff, along with SAG-AFTRA’s other 160,000+ members, are currently on strike following failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Among the key issues on the table, as explained by our sister publication Variety, are “streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.”

Duff was joined on the picket line by several of her current castmates, including Francia Raisa. “Out there with my [HIMYF] crew,” she posted on Instagram. “We stand with our union! Let’s gooooooo.”

Your thoughts on Duff making Disney Channel junkies’ dreams come true with this little performance? Drop ’em in a comment below.