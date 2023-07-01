High Desert Cancelled at Apple TV+

We’ll never know what happened to Peggy after that finale’s big kaboom: the Patricia Arquette-led dramedy High Desert has been cancelled after just one season, Arquette announced on Saturday.

“A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season. So I just wanted to let you know, we just found out that it won’t be coming back,” Arquette said in a video posted to Instagram. “So that’s a sad bummer for all of us.”

She went on to thank the crew, writers, actors and fans. “You can’t win ’em all,” she added.

The series, which also stars Matt Dillon and Bernadette Peters, follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start following the death of her beloved mother (Peters). After her huge loss, she makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator, which tests her many unique life skills but also puts her in serious danger.

Rounding out the cast are Christine Taylor (Search Party), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Rupert Friend (Homeland) and Keir O’Donnell (Ray Donovan).

High Desert is created and written by Nancy Fichman (Grace and Frankie), Katie Ford (Miss Congeniality) and Jennifer Hoppe (Nurse Jackie), who all serve as executive producers. The series is also a reunion for Severance‘s Arquette and Ben Stiller who both serve as EPs on the project.

Disappointed that Peggy's new career has come to an abrupt end?