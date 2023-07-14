Hayley Atwell: Doctor Strange 2 Cameo Didn’t ‘Serve Peggy Carter Very Well’

Fourteen months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness landed in theaters, Hayley Atwell has a few things to say about her cameo as Captain Carter.

Atwell first played Peggy Carter in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, headlined her own two-season ABC show from 2015-2016, and saw the character got a happy ending with Steve Rogers at the close of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

In 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an Earth-838 version of Peggy is seen as a member of the Illuminati, as the mighty shield-wielding Captain Carter. (YEAR-PLUS OLD MOVIE SPOILERS AHEAD!) Alas, as Wanda Maximoff went off the deep end and slugged it out with the entire Illuminati, Captain Carter found her midsection on the receiving end of her own shield, which had been slingshotted back at her by the seething Scarlet Witch.

When asked by fans about Captain Carter’s tragic fate in that flick, “I’m like, ‘That wasn’t my choice!'” laughs Atwell on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (embedded below, at the 30:00 mark).

“She was like, ‘I could do this all day’ and … she’s immediately cut in half by a Frisbee,” Atwell lamented. “And then the audience [was] like, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently you can’t, so, yeah, egg on your face.’ I’m like, Oh. That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

In fact, Atwell noted that the Peggy Carter aka Captain Britain of Disney+’s animated What If…? anthology was given “much more to do” than the live-action Illuminati version. “So it felt like a frustrating moment in [Doctor] Strange, because you’re like, ‘She had less to do than what she did before she had the shield!'”

Atwell can currently be seen in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 1, where she is, I have to say, simply fantastic and luminous and kicking much butt.