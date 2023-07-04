Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Silence on Harry Potter TV Reboot, Confirms Whether He’ll Appear in Max Series

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Harry Potter is weighing in on his small screen successor.
Several months after Max announced a 10-year commitment to a TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, Daniel Radcliffe — who played the titular wizard in Warner Brothers’ film series from 2001 to 2011 — is giving his blessing to whichever young actor is lucky enough to take up his mantle.
Radcliffe also says, rather definitively, whether we should expect to see him make a cameo in the series
“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe tells ComicBook.com. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”
The Harry Potter reboot has already received public backlash for naming Rowling an executive producer; in recent years, Rowling’s statements on sex and gender have widely been deemed transphobic.
In response to the backlash, Rowling tweeted: “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”
Will you be watching Max’s TV version of Harry Potter, or was once enough for you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Whatever you say TERF.
TERFs always get mad when you call them out for being TERFs. It shouldn’t be a difficult concept. If you don’t want to be called a TERF, then don’t be a TERF. Either that, or just own your hate.
TERF is an acronym; it’s not a slur. “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist” is literally what she is. And it’s putting many real lives in danger. Maybe stop hating people who just want to be their true self?
I am with you it was not meant as a slur when the acronym came up, but bare with me, it has been used as a sort of weapon in recent times. Anyone daring to say anything that could be construed as transphobic is being called a TERF nowadays.
I personally have no problems with people living their true selfs, where I draw a line is in feeling uncomfortable myself. Why should only trans people get to feel comfortable in public spaces?
I know this is a fine line, and there isn’t a perfect solution but I expect respect from all parties to this situation.
As for getting to the topic of the article: they literally can’t use the material of the books without naming her an exec producer. (My best guess is she has that in her contract)
So you won’t ever get any new Harry Potter or have to deal with seeing her name on screen.( Heck you can skip credits if you want to)
The OG cast has distanced themselves from the material so of course he has zero intention of being in it.
The whole reason they’re making the reboot is because they couldn’t get any of the cast to commit doing Cursed Child.
If anything, since it’ll be a bit part, he should maybe play James Potter. He would be about the right age. Any other character or main character I think he, or any former main star would detract. Arthur Weasley has too big of a role for Rupert and we only really see Hermionie’s parents for a broad second at the end, and not worth Emma’s time.
I want to see the all new Harry Potter tv series on max and I haven’t watched it yet
Lord, Casey, it’s not out yet. They haven’t even cast the show, let alone start filming it. Hold your hippogriffs.
I haven’t seen all new Harry Potter tv series and i didn’t seen it in max
I haven’t seen the all new Harry Potter series on the max on the tv
Looking forward to something closer to the books. I love the actors in the movies but they left so much out and changed way too much.
How how terrible Hollywood is nowadays I only see it being a disaster.
I haven’t paid attention to Rowling for years but it’s good to see she continues to be as toxic and tone-deaf as ever.
Daniel can play the father this time to Harry if they like to reboot everything into TV.
I will definitely watch it… and I agree with Ms. Rowling’s statements on sex and gender.