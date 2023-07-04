Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Silence on Harry Potter TV Reboot, Confirms Whether He’ll Appear in Max Series

Harry Potter is weighing in on his small screen successor.

Several months after Max announced a 10-year commitment to a TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, Daniel Radcliffe — who played the titular wizard in Warner Brothers’ film series from 2001 to 2011 — is giving his blessing to whichever young actor is lucky enough to take up his mantle.

Radcliffe also says, rather definitively, whether we should expect to see him make a cameo in the series

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe tells ComicBook.com. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The Harry Potter reboot has already received public backlash for naming Rowling an executive producer; in recent years, Rowling’s statements on sex and gender have widely been deemed transphobic.

In response to the backlash, Rowling tweeted: “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”

