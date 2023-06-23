Read Next: Drag Race All Stars Queen Apologizes to Fans for Controversial Elimination Choice: ‘I’m Sorry I Disappointed You’
Harley Quinn Season 4 Sets July Release Date on Max

Harley Quinn Finale Season 3
The adventures of Harley Quinn and friends will resume Thursday, July 27 on Max, TVLine has learned.

A release pattern for Season 4 was not made immediately available.

The Season 4 release date reveal comes as the Harley Quinn spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (fka Noonan’s), as well as the animated team-up series Creature Commandos (the first “new DCU” TV project from producers James Gunn and Peter Safran), are also in development at the streamer.

As Season 3 of Harley Quinn came to a close last September, Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) was primed to head up the Legion of Doom for Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) while Harley (Kaley Cuoco) had teamed up with the Bat-Family, which is now being led by Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s (Diedrich Bader) incarceration for… tax evasion.

New DC Universe’s TV Slate Revealed!
Breaking down Harley’s unlikely alliance with the heroic Bat-Family, former co-showrunner Justin Halpern had told TVLine, “things are so binary in the superhero world. Like, there’s a bad guy, there’s a good guy, and the feeling you have to be one of those things. There’s also the idea of, ‘Who creates this sort of bureaucracy within superhero world?’

“But with Batgirl, we thought there was a lot of stuff to mine in the sense that she is, like, Gen Z and looks at the world a certain way,” Halpern explained, “and Harley is like a millennial who looks at the world a certain way. And without getting into the archetypes where it’s just a very basic, ‘I’m a Millennial! You’re a Gen Z!,’ we liked the idea of [her and Batgirl] having to both work together. Also, the way they look at what’s good and bad, and the way that they talk to one another, felt really fun and interesting to us.”

Viewers last checked in on Harley & Co. via Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, a February special in which the titular antiheroine went to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy was the best ever, only to then see things go horribly awry. (Read full recap.)
2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I love Harley Quinn and look forward to the new season.

  2. I wish they would announce something about the rest of the Doom Patrol episodes.

