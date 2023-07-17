Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to Be Featured on Hard Knocks This Season — Get Premiere Date

HBO will have cameras rolling as Aaron Rodgers’ next chapter begins.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s new team, the New York Jets, will once again be the subject of the sports documentary Hard Knocks, in the new, five-episode season premiering Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10/9c (and streaming on Max).

“NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath’s ‘#1’ salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange, and the team’s first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances,” NFL Films EP Patrick Kelleher said in a statement. “The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans. And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success.”

“I understand the appeal with us,” Rodgers himself said last Thursday at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. “There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad.

“They forced it down our throat,” he added, “and we have to deal with it.”

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God,” i.e. the narration by actor Liev Schreiber, Rodgers said. “I hope I get to meet him.”

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April after 18 years as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, during which he won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season and earned four league MVP awards, most recently in 2021. At age 39, Rodgers is still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he joins a Jets team that went 7-10 last season and hasn’t made the playoffs in more than a decade.

Debuting back in 2001, Hard Knocks follows a different NFL team each year through training camp and the preseason, profiling the players trying to make the team and building drama all the way through the final roster cuts. (Last year’s season followed the Detroit Lions.) Schreiber serves as narrator. In 2021, HBO added an in-season addition of Hard Knocks, with the cameras following a NFL team through the ups and downs of the regular season.

Will you watch Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Hard Knocks this season? Hit the comments (hard!) and let us know your thoughts.