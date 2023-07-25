Read Next: Jeopardy! Season 40 in Peril Amid Writers’ Strike
Happy Endings Actor Recreates Iconic Pilot Moment, Crashing Real-Life Wedding (Yes, on Rollerblades) — Watch

One Los Angeles couple’s wedded life is off to a happy beginning, thanks to Happy Endings.

In a series of videos posted to social media earlier this month, actor Travis Van Winkle — who played the rollerblading wedding crasher from the ABC comedy’s 2011 pilot — revealed that he reprised his iconic role, blades and all, at a real-life wedding as a favor for a close friend.

“I’m about to skate into this wedding and wreak some havoc,” Van Winkle said as he prepared to bless the happy couple on July 9. “Wish me luck.”

But no luck was needed, as footage from the actual wedding (above) shows that the crash went off without a hitch. Van Winkle rolled his way into the ceremony, much to the bride’s surprise and delight, and professed his love for her.

“Leanne, I love you!” Van Winkle yells to the bride in the video above. Approaching the altar, he continues: “I know you’re going to have a great marriage, and I actually don’t object. But I’m so sorry I’m late. I’ll take a seat over here. You may continue.”

Lest you have any doubts that Van Winkle’s cameo was a complete success, the groom, director Aviv Rubinstien, left a comment with his official approval: “I was the groom. [Travis Van Winkle] positively killed.”

Though Happy Endings fans will always think of Van Winkle as rollerblading wedding crasher Bo Bazinski (yes, he had a name!), you may recognize him from the numerous shows on which he’s appeared since, including TNT’s The Last Ship and Netflix’s YOU. He’s currently in the cast of Netflix’s FUBAR, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which was recently renewed for a second season.

For additional context, watch Van Winkle prepare for the big moment below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this epic wedding surprise.

@travisvanwinkle13

Thanks for inviting a complete stranger (Me) to your Wedding Day @rambocalrissian @flashdanceoshea – I loved reenacting my rollerblade chapel scene from @happyendings in celebration of your love. Y’all are wayyyy too cute. Glad we’re now friends!

♬ original sound – Travis Van Winkle
