Hallmark Channel Launches Christmas-Themed Cruise — Which Holiday Movie Stars Would You Like to See on Board?

Now you, too, will have the chance to be torn between your big-city boyfriend and your hometown crush.

Hallmark Channel announced Tuesday that it will launch a Christmas-themed cruise next year that will allow fans of the network’s holiday movies to immerse themselves in a winter wonderland — including meet-and-greets with some of the films’ stars.

Created in partnership with the charter company Sixthman, which specializes in themed cruises, Hallmark’s holiday at sea will take place from Nov. 5-9, 2024, sailing from Miami, Fla. to Nassau, Bahamas. Passengers can participate in a number of Christmas-themed activities, including cookie decorating, an ugly sweater contest and Christmas karaoke. (Sorry, carol-oke.)

The cruise will also feature the exclusive premiere of a new Countdown to Christmas movie, as well as photo opportunities and behind-the-scenes panels with actors from Hallmark Channel’s holiday slate. (The exact talent lineup is TBD.)

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” said Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s vice president of consumer products. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”

Presale sign-ups are open now through Wednesday, July 19, and bookings will be open to the general public as of Friday, July 21, at 2 pm ET; for full details, go here.

Are you interested in boarding the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise? And which holiday movie stars would you like to see aboard the ship? Tell us below!