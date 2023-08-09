HGTV’s Good Bones to End With Season 8

Bad news for fans of HGTV’s Good Bones: The mother/daughter home renovation series is ending after nearly a decade.

Mina Starsiak Hawk, who headlined the show alongside her mom, Karen E Laine, announced on her Mina AF podcast (per People.com) that Season 8 (premiering Aug. 15) will be Good Bones‘ last.

“It’s the end of an era,” Starsiak Hawk declared. “I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.

“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for,” she continued, “is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am… and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

Starsiak Hawk and Laine’s Indianapolis-based home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which launched in 2007, served as a precursor to Good Bones. The series’ conceit: The duo procures homes in serious disrepair and then transforms them “into stunning remodels.”

Starsiak Hawk tipped her hat to another HGTV staple, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper, for laying the, ahem, foundation for Good Bones. “I think really Fixer Upper kind of led the charge on ‘This is real people who have a real company or are trying to do a real thing,’ she acknowledged. “And that’s what my mom and I were doing when the show started.”

While Good Bones may be ending, an HGTV rep tells TVLine that the network is “currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects.”