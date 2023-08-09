HGTV’s Good Bones to End With Season 8

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bad news for fans of HGTV’s Good Bones: The mother/daughter home renovation series is ending after nearly a decade.
Mina Starsiak Hawk, who headlined the show alongside her mom, Karen E Laine, announced on her Mina AF podcast (per People.com) that Season 8 (premiering Aug. 15) will be Good Bones‘ last.
“It’s the end of an era,” Starsiak Hawk declared. “I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with.
“Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for,” she continued, “is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am… and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”
Starsiak Hawk and Laine’s Indianapolis-based home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which launched in 2007, served as a precursor to Good Bones. The series’ conceit: The duo procures homes in serious disrepair and then transforms them “into stunning remodels.”
Starsiak Hawk tipped her hat to another HGTV staple, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper, for laying the, ahem, foundation for Good Bones. “I think really Fixer Upper kind of led the charge on ‘This is real people who have a real company or are trying to do a real thing,’ she acknowledged. “And that’s what my mom and I were doing when the show started.”
While Good Bones may be ending, an HGTV rep tells TVLine that the network is “currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects.”
I’ve enjoyed this show, both the workers (cast) and the work, over the years, will miss it.
Certainly you mean (T)he series concept, not (T)he series conceit!
No, I think conceit is used in this context as well. It’s a bit of an older, less used term than “concept” but it is still correct and acceptable, I believe.
Bummed to hear but not surprised. Karen has already cut back work with the company and the new commercials make it seem as though Mina is ready to cut back too. Best wishes for everyone involved
Sad to see you go. I really enjoyed the series. Good Luck in the future.
I’ve seen (because someone else in the house had it on) almost every episode??? and yeah I really felt this line: “for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am” because early days you could really see Mina fighting to become/show off her boss self instead of what the initial version of the show was, it seemed, pushing her to be. The early goofiness and messing about, her being the sort of hectoring and dramatic but ultimately going along and getting along girly…and then she really leveled up and was largely/totally done with the bs and became a real BOSS. It was pretty awesome to see. So many of these shows are full of fake drama and I def remember at least one moment when she’d had enough of it; you could really feel the difference, and see it on the faces of everyone around her, when she went from playing along to being *done.*
I hope she and her family have a great future and if she has an idea for more shows, I hope they get a fair shake. It’s maybe not all been to my personal taste, but I find her work far more enjoyable than a lot of other HG designers that get a lot of play, and I find her attitude pretty darn respectable.
Sad…really enjoy the daughter’s quirky attitude. Hope to see them in other projects.
sad to see it come to an end since I’ve been watching since the beginning, but can’t wait to see what other projects they have in store – loved her restoration of the old inn and carriage house last year :)