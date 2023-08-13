Idina Menzel: Playing Lea Michele’s Glee Mom ‘Wasn’t Great for the Ego’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Idina Menzel didn’t always love the idea of playing Lea Michele’s TV mom.
In a new interview recounting her time on Glee, the Tony Award winner reveals that she was conflicted when she got the call to play Shelby.
“You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister,” Menzel tells Stellar Magazine (via The New York Post). “It just wasn’t great for the ego.”
At the time, a 39-year-old Menzel had just given birth to her first child, and here she was being cast as mom to a 24-year-old Michele.
“I had my son Walker, and then three months later, I got the call [to be on Glee] and so I said ‘yes,'” she recalls. The new mom was still breastfeeding, and she “couldn’t fit” into any of her costumes.
“I sucked it up and sucked myself into my clothes,” she says, adding that she was “excited to work with [series co-creator] Ryan Murphy and be a part of that hit show.”
Shelby was first introduced as a rival high school choir coach (and Rachel’s biological mother) midway through Season 1. It was considered dream casting at the time: Michele’s resemblance to Menzel had been noted long prior, when they both were on Broadway, and Michele had performed the Wicked showstopper “Defying Gravity” on a previous episode of Glee.
Menzel went on to appear in 12 episodes across Glee‘s first four seasons. She was last seen in Season 4’s “Sweet Dreams,” an episode that saw Rachel audition for Broadway’s Funny Girl. Nine years later, Michele was tapped to play Fanny Brice in the real-life revival.
Revisit Menzel’s first duet with her TV daughter below:
Nah, sorry but a 15 year difference when your 39 means your more likely to be playing a parent rather than an older sibling. Now ill say i never watched the show but besides that i’m assuming that the 24 year old actress was playing a high school aged student, it’s easier for a 24 to play high school than 39 to pass off as even 18 or 21.
Meh, it happens. Sean Connery played Indiana Jones’ father in 1989, despite only being 12 years older than Harrison Ford.
Lea might have been 24 but she was playing 16-17 so Idina Menzel was comfortably old enough to be the character’s mother and was probably playing around her own age (or maybe younger as I can’t remember if it was established if she was a young mom when she gave Rachel up for adoption).
The whole point of the story was that she was a teen parent who gave up her baby for adoption. So the fact that she was only 15 years older than the actress was just fine. Plus, Rachel was supposed to be a teen herself at the time, so age-wise it makes total sense.
I don’t think Shelby was a teen mother. That was Quinn. But Shelby was young, and trying to support herself so the money Rachel’s fathers were going to pay her for the surrogacy would help her in New York. Trying to go for a career there. I can see why the actress who was a new mother despite her age, would think it was weird. 15 years is just at the blurry line that it might seem weird. Lea might have been 24 at the time, but she was very credible as a teenager, playing 15/16 at the time.
I really don’t remember Menzel being on the show that much. 14 episodes!? (imdb lists 12 btw, which still seems like a lot)
Wasn’t she the coach of that girls glee club Santana and Mercedes defected to for a few episodes in season 3? Dang, my memory isn’t what it used to be (I’m Lea’s age and we’re barreling towards 39 ourselves.. eek!)
She began with several in Season 1, and the came back in Season 3 for a half a season worth of a story. And was seen later again.
Yea ok…but it was still perfect casting and made the fans happy.
All these comments parsing the timeline and ages of the characters … why is that your focus? You’re missing the point she’s expressing: this is about Idina Menzel’s feelings, not logic – it’s about a woman who just gave birth, was feeling sensitive about her body, and her first role after giving birth is to play a mother to an actress not much younger than Menzel. As she said, it hit her ego. So maybe try to empathize and not rationalize her feelings.
I don’t see anything wrong with being rational…?
But that’s like telling someone they shouldn’t feel how they feel. It’s not helpful.
Why is it the focus you ask? Because she herself made it one and even says “You’re worried you’re not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone’s mother when you probably should be their older sister”. That’s not a feeling statement, shes presenting it as logical which as I and others pointed out isn’t close to true…also the other reason people pointed it out is to point out she’s wrong in her statement just as you are saying “…actress not much younger than Menzel.” It’s a 15 year difference, that’s a major difference.
You’re wrong.
What a great reply that shows nothing except that you have zero facts…that’s right though “it’s your feeling” so I guess whatever you feel should be accepted as facts as you’ve said 🤦♂️🤦♂️some people 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
Oh it bothers you to hear it? Well, “you’re wrong” is essentially your response to Idina Menzel: “Idina, I counter your feelings with my facts as follows… ” I thought it only fair play to bounce that 2-word response back to you. We’re not going to agree. I accept her feelings, you don’t. I empathize, you don’t. As simple as that.
It’s the fact that by Hollywood standards, once you’ve been cast as a mother, that will be the only role you’re cast in from then on. For her, being 39 and playing the role of a mother when she probably could have still been cast as a woman in her late 20s or mid-30s was her focus.