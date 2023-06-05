Kim Cattrall Is a No-Nonsense Beauty Mogul in Trailer for Netflix’s Glamorous

The beauty industry isn’t all glitz and glitter in the Netflix dramedy, Glamorous.

The streamer released a trailer on Monday for the upcoming series, which debuts on Thursday, June 22. In it, Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall plays supermodel-turned-CEO Madolyn Addison, who takes a chance on a young gender non-conforming queer man, Marco Mejia (played by Love, Victor‘s Miss Benny), whose life seems to be stuck in place. While Marco appears to be fumbling his way toward success, some close to Madolyn worry he’s bad for the company’s image.

The trailer is just a taste of the series that will follow Marco as he tries to “figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer,” according to the official logline.

Glamorous also stars Zane Phillips (Legacies) as Madolyn’s son Chad, Jade Payton (Dynasty) as Madolyn’s assistant Venetia, Michael Hsu Rosen (Tiny Pretty Things) as Marco’s shy love interest Ben, Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six) as graphic designer Britt and Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Marco’s not-shy love interest Parker.

Guest stars include Aldrin Bundoc, Brock Ciarlelli, Charlene Incarnate, Chiquitita, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Lisa Gilroy, Mark Deklin, Matt Rogers, Monét X Change, Nicole Power, Priyanka, Ricardo Chavira and Serena Tea.