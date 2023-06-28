TVLine Items: Gillian Anderson’s New Gig, Cancelled Queen Update and More

Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey starring together in a TV series? We can get behind that.

X-Files vet Anderson has joined Game of Thrones alum Headey in Netflix’s forthcoming Western action-drama The Abandons, from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

The series centers on a group of “diverse, outlier families as they pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, as a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out,” per the official synopsis. “These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Anderson — whose Netflix credits include The Crown and Sex Education — will play Constance, “the matriarch of the wealthy Van Ness family who inherited her husband’s mining fortune, then doubled it. Despite the town’s inherent bias against women, her money, charm, and ruthlessness created a network of political allies. For her, power, wealth, and lineage trumps all.”

As previously announced, Headey portrays another strong matriarch who is driven by a higher purpose and a strong-willed Irish temper, while her faith and love for her family trump all.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Graham Norton-hosted drag singing competition show Queen of the Universe — which was recently cancelled at Paramount+ and will soon be removed from its library — has found a new home on streaming platform WOW Presents Plus, our sister site Variety reports. Season 1 is already available on the platform, while Season 2 will be added globally (excluding the U.S.) on July 1.

* Peacock has announced Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, a three-part adventure docuseries following the actor and adventure enthusiast as he embarks on “a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in order to reach his personal edge of what is possible.” Watch a teaser:

* Max has released a trailer for the limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, and premiering with its first two episodes on Thursday, July 13:

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Surf Girls Hawaii, a four-part docuseres (out Tuesday, July 18) that follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a spot on the World Tour of professional surfing:

* Netflix has released a full trailer for the movie sequel Bird Box Barcelona, premiering Friday, July 14:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?