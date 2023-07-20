Boys Spinoff Gen V Gets September Premiere Date on Amazon

Prime Video has set a premiere date for The Boys‘ long-awaited spinoff.

The college-set Gen V will arrive on Friday, Sept. 29. Three episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by weekly episodes (leading up to the Nov. 3 finale).

A previously released teaser trailer can be seen here.

“Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given,” according to the official synopsis. “These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking.

“They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed,” the logline continues. “When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Brazil’s Invisible City).

Season 1 features appearances by Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys. Clancy Brown (Sleepy Hollow) and Jason Ritter (Parenthood) also guest-star.

Scroll down for a peek at the series’ key art, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to Gen V.