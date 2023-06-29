FROM Renewed for Season 3 at MGM+

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
FROM‘s townspeople aren’t getting free anytime soon: MGM+ has renewed the sci-fi horror series for a third season, TVLine has learned. Season 3 is slated to debut next year.
“The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”
Executive producer and director Jack Bender added: “We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell… and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way.”
FROM stars Harold Perrineau as the sheriff of a mysterious town that traps everyone who enters it and prevents them from leaving. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay and Ricky He lead the supporting cast. “In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them,” per the official synopsis.
Debuting last year (when MGM+ was still Epix), FROM returned for Season 2 in April, wrapping up its sophomore run last week. MGM+ bills it as the second-most viewed series in the network’s history, behind only Godfather of Harlem.
TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Excited to spend more time stuck in FROM? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the renewal.
Yes! Thank you baby Jesus! This show is amazing!
Very fun show but the worst name. Makes no sense and the show is unfindable on Google
The second season wasn’t as bad as some are saying, but that was not a satisfying finale at all.
I feel like we have to get some answers or at least guidance as to the end game. This is a show where MGM+ can easily reverse a renewal, or indicate to the writing team a renewal is coming and change their mind so we have to start at least getting glimpses of a series finale in the season finale in 3 and beyond.
****SPOILERS REGARDING SEASON 2 FINALE***** I feel like Tabitha is not out of the woods and we are finally going to learn a little about the government conspiracy. The background simply looked too fake to me when she looked out the window. I also doubt that they would really do a “We have to go back!” storyline on another show given how polarizing it was for the Lost audience. *******
Great news! Great show. I know some people are complaining about not having any real answers yet, but I’m of the opposite opinion. I love the not knowing, and for me that’s part of what draws me in. As long as you have interesting and entertaining characters, and a good story, the answers can wait.
I really enjoyed Season one, although I watched it on Prime, not MGM. Not sure if season two will air on Prime or not. I don’t subscribe to MGM.
Mgm does a trial for free I think. Now that the whole season is out try binging it.
I was just googling that!! They do have a 7-day free trial. I think I’ll do it this weekend, thanks!!
Season 2 was so/so.. but the final minute of the finale was great.
Good news
Super good news especially how Season 2 ended! I was really hoping it would come back. That said in this day in age when shows can be cancelled at anytime, I really wish they would move along more with the story instead of pretending they have a guaranteed 5 more seasons to complete the story.
I found the 2nd season to be terrible. I hope it can get back to what Season 1 brought us.
Glad. Really enjoy this twisty series and def harkens back to the LOST days. Given the cancellation frenzy with streamers, it’s almost next to impossible to know if something will be renewed anymore.
This is great news. Just love this show.
Huzzah! That is great news. I am fond of this show. I was hoping it would get renewed.
Yay!! I was hoping From would be renewed. I loved both seasons but there are so many more answers we need. Thanks for renewing!!
This show is legit the only reason I have MGM+. Cancelling my subscription so I’m not wasting the money to have access to a bunch of old movies that I feel like are already on other services, but happy to resubscribe next year when this show comes back! Second season was a little slow but even a slow season of this show is better than 90% of the crap that’s out there.
Finally. Season 2 was as good as season 1. Can’t wait for season 3. This news plus the saving of Warrior Nun make these a great couple of days!