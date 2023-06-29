FROM Renewed for Season 3 at MGM+

FROM‘s townspeople aren’t getting free anytime soon: MGM+ has renewed the sci-fi horror series for a third season, TVLine has learned. Season 3 is slated to debut next year.

“The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

Executive producer and director Jack Bender added: “We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell… and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way.”

FROM stars Harold Perrineau as the sheriff of a mysterious town that traps everyone who enters it and prevents them from leaving. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay and Ricky He lead the supporting cast. “In the wake of Season 2’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them,” per the official synopsis.

Debuting last year (when MGM+ was still Epix), FROM returned for Season 2 in April, wrapping up its sophomore run last week. MGM+ bills it as the second-most viewed series in the network’s history, behind only Godfather of Harlem.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Excited to spend more time stuck in FROM? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the renewal.