Frasier Revival Gets Streaming Release Date, CBS Broadcast — Watch ‘Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs’ Announcement Video

“Frasier has re-entered the building,” says Kelsey Grammer in a video that revisits the classic sitcom’s “Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs” theme song while announcing the revival’s Paramount+ release date.

A quintet of first photos were released in conjunction with the date reveal, shown above and below.

Frasier‘s 10-episode season (12?) will premiere in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases.

In addition, CBS will offer a “special airing” of those first two episodes, back-to-back, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, beginning at 9:15:8:15c (following a super-sized original episode of Big Brother).

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the revival follows the titular Frasier Crane (a role for which Grammer won four Emmy awards) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston “with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

In addition to Grammer, the revival stars Jack Cutmore-Scott (of ABC’s gone-too-soon Deception) as Frasier’s adult son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst (Goodnight Sweetheart, Only Fools and Horses) as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro (Letterkenny) as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and newcomer Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Frasier vets Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth will reprise their respective roles as radio station producer Roz and ex-wife/Freddy’s mother Lilith in at least one episode each, but David Hyde Pierce — a four-time Emmy winner as Niles — reportedly declined an invite to again play Frasier’s brother.

“That whole time of my life [doing Frasier] is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’ It’s too valuable to me,” Pierce explained in June 2022. “But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just to do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers.”