Fellow Travelers: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s Decades-Spanning Romantic Drama Gets Paramount+ Release Date

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s Fellow Travelers will set off on their amorous journey this fall.



Paramount+ announced Thursday that the eight-episode limited series will make its streaming debut on Friday, Oct. 27, two days ahead of its linear Showtime premiere on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9/8c.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, and adapted by Homeland/Ray Donovan vet Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers charts the 35-year relationship between Bailey’s earnest and optimistic Tim Laughlin and Bomer’s charismatic and intimacy-avoidant “Hawk” Fuller, from their first meeting in the McCarthy-era ’50s through to the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s. (Watch trailer here.)

As teased back in June by Vanity Fair, the sex scenes in Fellow Travelers between the White Collar alum and Bridgerton vet will mark “uncharted territory for mainstream” television.

“Not that it will be shocking to people, but I hope when people watch it, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow. They really went for it,’” exec producer Robbie Rogers told the mag. Added Bailey: “I will be so interested to see how people respond to it. To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person. That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.”