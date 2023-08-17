Fellow Travelers: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s Decades-Spanning Romantic Drama Gets Paramount+ Release Date

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey’s Fellow Travelers will set off on their amorous journey this fall.
Paramount+ announced Thursday that the eight-episode limited series will make its streaming debut on Friday, Oct. 27, two days ahead of its linear Showtime premiere on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9/8c.
Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, and adapted by Homeland/Ray Donovan vet Ron Nyswaner, Fellow Travelers charts the 35-year relationship between Bailey’s earnest and optimistic Tim Laughlin and Bomer’s charismatic and intimacy-avoidant “Hawk” Fuller, from their first meeting in the McCarthy-era ’50s through to the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s. (Watch trailer here.)
As teased back in June by Vanity Fair, the sex scenes in Fellow Travelers between the White Collar alum and Bridgerton vet will mark “uncharted territory for mainstream” television.
“Not that it will be shocking to people, but I hope when people watch it, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow. They really went for it,’” exec producer Robbie Rogers told the mag. Added Bailey: “I will be so interested to see how people respond to it. To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person. That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.”
I am looking forward to this but in the U.S., it is only Paramount+ with Showtime, not all of Paramount+, so the heading and article come off a bit misleading at the time of this comment (they may have been edited since I posted this). It may be obvious to the TV writers that know this will be the case with all the new Showtime series, but some readers might not be familiar.
Aww so it’s a Showtime series, not Paramount+. That changes everything.
Correct, a Showtime series, but those with the upper tier in the U.S. (Paramount+ with Showtime) would have access while those with just the Essentials plan unfortunately would not (beyond maybe the first ep as a teaser). It will be on Paramount+ in some other parts of the world though, it sounds like.
“the sex scenes in Fellow Travelers between the White Collar alum and Bridgerton vet will mark “uncharted territory for mainstream” television.” cue Jennifer Lawrence on Hot wings asking “what do you mean?” multiple times. But seriously what is that about? How do they define mainstream? How is it gonna be more groundbreaking than what Looking did 9 years ago?
More than that, Showtime aired Queer as Folk 20+ years ago. Which strayed into softcore porn more than a few times.
You beat me to it. It will be hard to be more risqué than QAF was back in 1999 – 2005. That was well before it’s time.
Ah I knew I was forgetting something, I’m sorry… the original US Queer as Folk is not from my generation and I haven’t got around to watching it yet
DO IT!!! One of the best series I’ve ever watched. It’s very addictive. I’ve watched it multiple times.
Call me a cynic after all these years, but whenever the marketing for a TV show primarily highlights sex scenes that are “uncharted territory for the mainstream” – be they homosexual or heterosexual – it usually means “the story we are trying to sell is a complete mess so we need to find another way to get people to watch this.”