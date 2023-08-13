Family Feud Contestant Who Joked About Marriage Gets Life in Prison for Wife’s Murder

A former Family Feud contestant who joked about getting married will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of his estranged wife.

Tim Bliefnick, who appeared on the syndicated game show in January 2020, received three life sentences for the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick.

A jury convicted Bliefnick on May 31 on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion. According to the Associated Press, Rebecca’s body was found by a family member inside her Quincy, Ill. home on Feb. 23. She had been shot 14 times at close range.

“You researched this murder. You planned this murder. You practiced this murder. You broke into her house and you shot her 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times,” Judge Robert Adrian said while sentencing Bliefnick in an Illinois courtroom Friday. “I don’t know how long it took you to do that. Some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground, and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds.”

During his stint on Family Feud, Bliefnick was asked by host Steve Harvey, “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”

“Honey, I love you, but… said ‘I do,'” he answered. After getting a big reaction from the audience, he attempted to walk his answer back. “Not my mistake! Not my mistake! I love my wife.”

He will now spend the remainder of his life in prison, with no possibility of parole.