Family Feud Contestant Who Joked About Marriage Gets Life in Prison for Wife’s Murder

A former Family Feud contestant who joked about getting married will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of his estranged wife.
Tim Bliefnick, who appeared on the syndicated game show in January 2020, received three life sentences for the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick.
A jury convicted Bliefnick on May 31 on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion. According to the Associated Press, Rebecca’s body was found by a family member inside her Quincy, Ill. home on Feb. 23. She had been shot 14 times at close range.
“You researched this murder. You planned this murder. You practiced this murder. You broke into her house and you shot her 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times,” Judge Robert Adrian said while sentencing Bliefnick in an Illinois courtroom Friday. “I don’t know how long it took you to do that. Some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground, and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds.”
During his stint on Family Feud, Bliefnick was asked by host Steve Harvey, “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?”
“Honey, I love you, but… said ‘I do,'” he answered. After getting a big reaction from the audience, he attempted to walk his answer back. “Not my mistake! Not my mistake! I love my wife.”
He will now spend the remainder of his life in prison, with no possibility of parole.
Good, sick man…
Never understood why people don’t value all the freedom and privacy we have in this great country rather spend rest of life in prison with no privacy or freedom and the horrors of a maximum security prison he’ll be thrown in with others just like him
He didn’t value someone else’s life and he so violently took it…
He made the choice to lose his freedom and privacy when he decided to commit that murder…
I watch Family Fued all the time. (Canadian version now too.) Since I was s child, and I had a bad feeling on him when I saw the episode. It’s very sad. Recognizing how evil some people really are is very difficult to determine by looks. Go more with your instincts.
None of us are good no not one
Ridiculous !
Nobody is perfect
but that man is a murderer …
He had no right to take her life.
He belongs in prison !
wow, so its not worth getting married. ladies this is the stuff thats going to crush yall fairy tale in life. sooo many are assuming he killed his wife based on what he said, yet just may be married to someone 10x worse. not like anyone was there to see who actually murdered her.
It isn’t like the whole case was based on this video. They had tons of other evidence.
He’s a murderer!
A prison is exactly where he deserves to be!
May he rot in there!
I don’t think anybody’s assuming he did it by what he said on Family Feud. Just stop it.
That is so sad 😢 now look what those poor babies has to deal with a monster for a father who took there mother’s life if u didn’t love her u should of just left her and kids to be and went on with your life these kids have to live with this for the rest of there life wish it seem to you it didn’t matter u is a sad and pitiful daddy u shouldn’t never be able to get out
Annie ,
I agree with you…
When someone shows you their true colors believe them and then take the kids,pets and leave. Only tell a trusted family member or friend where you’re going.
Those poor kids, their mom is dead and their father is a monster who killed her.