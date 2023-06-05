Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, With Home Edit Duo as Hosts, Eyed at ABC

A remodeled edition of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is being assembled at ABC, as broadcasters plot to stock their shelves with fare that is WGA strike-proof.
The unscripted home renovation show — which ran for nine seasons on ABC (from 2004-2012, with Ty Pennington as host), and then got a one-season reboot via HGTV in 2020 — this time around will be hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best friends and co-founders of the lifestyle brand The Home Edit (which in September 2020 begat a two-season Netflix series).
Akin to the original EM:HE, the new incarnation aims to “showcase great stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing home renovations and builds for families who give back to their communities.”
In each episode, Shearer and Teplin will meet a deserving family in need of a new home or a major renovation. A team of builders, contractors and design experts then will assist them on each major makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. Along the way, the hosts will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success.
Shyam Balsé will serve as showrunner of the new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and executive-produce with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar. (Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine shingle acquired The Home Edit in February 2022, before Shearer and Teplin’s Get Organized With The Home Edit dropped its second season on Netflix.)
Are you excited to see more homes get extreme makeovers? With the homeowners hopefully be able to pay any increased property taxes?
I watched their netflix series. i don think they would make great as hosts, they are very annoying and i think they dont seem down to earth, they look like two bored rich white girls
Don’t be surprised if the families in the houses being built on this show face foreclosure or other financial issues since the houses will be huge.
Yep, that was exactly the problem most of the families who got new homes faced in the original show. They lost those homes because they couldn’t pay the property tax or monthly bills. Fixing our housing crisis will take a lot more than a feel-good network reality show.
Hopefully the quality of these new homes will be better than some of the horror stories that have come out about the quality of the homes built on the first show.
I was going to say the same thing. They always built up the homes to be very lavish and obnoxiously extravagant, the were nice to look at, but hearing the horror stories to some of these families were sad. Hopefully these new homes are made with the family’s financial sense in mind.
Didn’t they try this with Jesse Tyler Ferguson has host with all new designers/carpenters…and it didn’t work. It was incredibly boring. I just watched the end tonsee the house.
I’m not a diehard fan of Ty Pennington but he was a good host and had that kinda too much/cheesy personality that worked. Most of the original designers/carpenters were fun and charismatic. I really don’t think these ladies have the “it” quality to be hosts and carry the program. But maybe the designers will save it? I have my doubts but maybe?
Noted in story above, yes. Second sentence.
I was more saying that the reboot with JTF didn’t work. Just doubting this one will either (in my opinion, of course)
Yeah I remember the Jesse Tyler Ferguson version. I saw a few episodes. How did that go? Did it not do well or Were they wanting to continue but they ran into problems due to Covid? I don’t remember seeing anything about it being not renewed.
The sob stories are too much. I vote no.
They definitely should put this back on Sundays for old time sacks.
It’s a Netflix show. You can watch it on Sundays whenever you want.
Oops, sorry. Wrong show.
My guesses for this round:
* Prominently white families, with the occasional token diversity.
* Dead family members, COD car crash, cancer or COVID-19.
* Participants will face bankruptcy, or will sell the property within two years to pay the taxes.
* They will continue to build children’s rooms design by whatever fad the kid likes at the moment (no planning for the future).
* Open floorplan.
*White kitchen
Knowing today’s HGTV, the families will all be LGBTQ+.
White families? Are you kidding me? It’s ABC. 😂
Absolutely not. Just make it a real reboot with Ty and the gang! This sounds awful. The HGTV version was fine but disappeared after a few episodes.
I love their show on Netflix, but thank you for the reminder that reality TV is being used to hurt the writer’s strike – and that’s something I won’t participate in. Even as a Home Edit fan.