Y&R’s Eric Braeden Reveals He’s Cancer-Free: ‘They Couldn’t Find a Damn Thing’

The Young and the Restless actor Eric Braeden is newly cancer-free, nearly four months after announcing his initial bladder cancer diagnosis to fans.
“The reason I want to talk to you tonight is I want to tell you I’m grateful [for] all of your good thoughts and your prayers,” Braeden shared in a Facebook Live video on Sunday. “It’s meant a great deal to me, and I can tell you it obviously has helped, because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago — that’s when they thread a camera into your bladder — and I’m cancer-free. They couldn’t find a damn thing. Isn’t that nice?”
Braeden went on to acknowledge that additional treatment is still ahead. The malignant tumor he’d previously gotten removed from his bladder contained “high-grade cancer cells,” and he will now undergo three prophylactic infusions containing “some stuff that apparently kills the cancer,” he revealed. He’s also awaiting the results of a recent MRI, which will reveal if the cancer had spread.
“And then I should be free for a while,” he added. “Every so often, every few months, I’ll have another cystoscopy, all to find the damn thing early and to fight it. To hell with it.”
Braeden, who has played Y&R patriarch Victor Newman for more than four decades, first divulged his cancer diagnosis in April, sharing that he’d been experiencing painful and frequent urination.
“Needless to say, I was taken aback, but I was determined to deal with it,” Braeden said at the time, assuring fans that “I’m gonna get it. And I’ll be in top form again soon.”
Great. I hope it never comes back.
That is so wonderful. Sending prayers your way
I hope you continue to be well,
You got this “you got that” sending prayers. Love u on the Young 🥰
I am thrilled to hear this. May you live a long cancer free life Eric. Be happy and healthy. I’m