Ellen Pompeo Slams Netflix for Actors’ Lack of Residuals Amid SAG Strike

An angry Ellen Pompeo is like a ticking time bomb in a chest cavity: You never know when it’s going to go off.
The Grey’s Anatomy star lashed out at Netflix after the streamer posted a meme on TikTok that featured her Grey’s character Meredith Grey with a stern look on her face, accompanied by the caption: “Me when there’s a [bomb] in the chest cavity.” (That’s a reference to a famous Season 2 episode that found the Grey’s docs treating a patient with a bomb lodged in his chest.) Pompeo fired back on Instagram, reposting the meme and adding her own caption: “Also me when [Netflix] doesn’t pay actors residuals.”
Pompeo’s comments refer to the heated negotiations surrounding the current SAG-AFTRA strike, with actors on Netflix shows claiming that they’re paid mere pennies in residuals, even if their show was a hit. (Some cast members of Orange Is the New Black voiced those complaints in a recent New Yorker story.) Grey’s Anatomy does stream on Netflix as well, but it should be noted: The streamer wouldn’t be paying those actors residuals; those would come from the show’s producers like ABC Studios, who license Grey’s to Netflix.
SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike on July 13, seeking an increase in streaming residuals along with other issues like AI and revenue sharing. They join writers’ guild the WGA, who went on strike back on May 1 after stalling in negotiations with Hollywood producer union AMPTP over many of the same issues. The strikes are already affecting Grey’s Anatomy fans: The popular drama is nowhere to be found on ABC’s fall schedule, which is dominated by reality TV and game shows. Grey’s is slated for midseason (for now), but the longer the strikes continue, the fewer episodes we’ll likely see in Season 20… whenever we see it.
Wah!
While she gets paid more than 500k per episode -.-
She is the exception, not the rule, Ozzy. Good for her for using her platform to call out the greed of billion dollar companies.
Exactly. Why do they call out the actor who makes 12 million, and not the execs who make 10s of millions themselves? And what about the supporting actors on the show who have a few lines a season, and don’t make that much per ep. They could use the residuals.
.
Beyond that, the residuals are contractually due. The streaming service just decided to change the name of the delivery vehicle, as if that wiped out prior obligations. It is bonkers.
She’s the person with the name. She’s the person with the platform. She’s speaking out cuz you’ll see it because it’ll become news, The guy who had 10 minutes scenes who’s not famous doesn’t have a platform you won’t see the news when he speaks up.
This is why speaking up is important. Also, how much do you think Netflix makes off of Grey’s anatomy. She and her classmates, the writers, the directors, and the other departments did the actual work. Why shouldn’t they get a cut and perpetuity. Grey’s anatomy is going to live for much longer than TV ever has. Syndication isn’t THE thing anymore it’s now streaming.
I don’t understand why so many people fight or get angry at people not wanting to give billionaires a discount.
When she signed that deal she spoke about the difficulty, but necessity, to speak out and demand what you’re worth. She’s now following through by demanding others are fairly compensated. She said “actors”, not “me”.
I don’t think Netflix is problem as much as the business strategy it’s been trying to replicate on the rest of the streaming services in my opinion.