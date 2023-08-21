Drag Race Renewed for Season 16 at MTV; All Stars 9 Ordered at Paramount+

MTV and Paramount+ are keeping RuPaul’s engines running, renewing RuPaul’s Drag Race for Season 16 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for Season 9, TVLine has learned. Those renewals, naturally, also come with additional seasons of Untucked.

Drag Race Season 15 aired earlier this year on MTV, eventually crowning Sasha Colby — mother of Season 14 standout Kerri Colby — as America’s Next Drag Superstar in April. Runners-up included Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Luxx Noir London.

We then got Drag Race All Stars 8, which included the franchise’s first-ever Fame Games competition, a bonus chance for an eliminated queen to still walk away with a crown. The season’s main winner turned out to be Canada’s own Jimbo, while LaLa Ri proudly rocks the title of Queen of the Fame Games.

Drag Race is currently nominated for a whopping nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program (for Untucked) and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program (for RuPaul). It also racked up nominations for casting, directing, picture editing (plus another for Untucked), production design and sound mixing. To date, Drag Race has taken home a total of 27 Emmys, with 43 additional nominations.

Premiere dates and casting information for Drag Race and All Stars will be announced later.

