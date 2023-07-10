Will Doom Patrol Ever Return for Swan Song? ‘Episodes Are Absolutely Not Being Shelved,’ James Gunn Says

Doom Patrol‘s final batch of episodes still doesn’t have a release date at Max, but James Gunn is optimistic it will get one.

Responding to a Threads user on Sunday who asked if Doom Patrol Season 4B “is going to come out or is it already canceled completely?” Gunn — who serves as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran — admitted that while he’s “not focused on day to day TV scheduling,” he also “can’t imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released.”

Gunn later shared an even more confident Doom Patrol update, writing, “I now have confirmation: As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn’t yet been announced to the public.”

Of course, some fans were quick to point out that there is precedent for a completed project to never see the light of day, including more than one Warner Bros. Discovery property. In addition to the famously shelved Batgirl movie, which had its planned release on Max unceremoniously cancelled last August, the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer was also unexpectedly pulled from TNT’s lineup in January, despite all episodes being produced. (A TNT spokesperson initially said a new home was being sought for Snowpiercer‘s final episodes, but there’s been no news on that front.)

It was announced in January that Doom Patrol and fellow DC Comics series Titans would both end their runs with their respective fourth seasons. At the time, Gunn noted that “the decision to end the series precedes [me and Safran],” while a Max spokesperson maintained “we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings.”

But whereas Titans did ultimately come back in April for its final run of episodes, Doom Patrol‘s return date is still TBD. The Season 4A finale dropped on Max on Jan. 5.