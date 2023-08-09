Disney+ and Hulu Reveal Huge Price Increases — Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You to Stream Without Ads

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Disney+ and Hulu are about to cost you a whole lot more.
Effective Thursday, Oct. 12, Disney+ Premium, which currently costs $10.99/month, will see a 27-percent price increase, at which point you’ll have to fork over $13.99/month (or $139.99 per year) to keep enjoying an ad-free experience.
The cost of Hulu’s ad-free tier is also going up 20 percent, from $14.99 to $17.99/month.
Those who already subscribe to both Disney+ and Hulu’s ad-free tiers will be able to sign up for the new Duo Premium bundle, which will launch Wednesday, Sept. 6 and cost $19.99/month.
The cost of Disney+ and Hulu with ads will remain at the going rate of $7.99/month (or bundled for $9.99/month).
Disney has also confirmed price hikes for ESPN+ and Hulu + Live TV. See the full table below:
|Subscription
|Tier
|Monthly
|Annual
|Disney+
|With Ads (No Change)
|$7.99
|N/A
|No Ads*
|$13.99
|$139.99
|Hulu
|With Ads (No Change)
|$7.99
|$79.99
|No Ads*
|$17.99
|N/A
|Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change)
|$2.00
|N/A
|ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On*
|$10.99
|N/A
|ESPN+
|With Ads*
|$10.99
|$109.99
|UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change)
|$79.99 (per event)
|UFC PPV + Annual*
|N/A
|$134.98
|Bundle Offerings
|Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)^ – *NEW*
|$19.99
|N/A
|Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change)
|$9.99
|N/A
|Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$24.99
|N/A
|Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)*
|$14.99
|N/A
|Hulu + Live TV
|With Ads*
|$76.99
|N/A
|No Ads*
|$89.99
|N/A
* Effective as Wednesday, Oct. 12
^ Available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6
Pricing for legacy plans and add-ons that are no longer available for purchase are excluded
Their ad sales are slow because not many signed-up and they are going to punish costumers again… Meanwhile, tens upon tens of millions were paid to both Chapek and Iger for their incredible “success” doing their job. But, you know, as Iger said at the billionaire’s retreat where he was getting some R&R, the actors and writers are unreasonable… I think I am done. I don’t like to pay to watch ads and I won’t play DOUBLE of what I used to pay a year ago to watch a lacklustre 6-episode show a month. Disney+ has no value. Most other streaming services have much more content.
Part of the reason for this hike (and future hikes) is due to the raises the actors and writers will be getting. Before I’m bombarded with thumbs down for saying that, I support them and want them to be paid fair. But in the end, it is the customers who will be paying their new higher income.
Not true. Disney pays park employees so poorly they have to live inside their own cars and those savings are not passed along to costumers. Prices are up across the board and they now charge fast-passes per person, per ride. The working class is not your enemy. It’s not working people getting all this money. It’s CEOs getting so rich a number of them can now afford their own private NASA. Individually. Entertainment companies reported 20 billion in profit last year and paid CEOs 800 million. There are only eight of them. It’s not people making 26k a year and not making enough to be eligible for healthcare who are the problem.
I have to respectfully disagree that it is the REAL reason. I agree that the execs are going to spin it that way, but residuals have always been a part of TV, and with the decline of Network residuals, offering equivalent residual payments for streaming as they do for syndication should not cause price increases to this extent. It is executive greed and the fact that execs have always wanted to make $$$$ off the back of creators that is leading to this. If they can afford to pay an influencer six figures for some stupid IG or Tik Tok, they can pay decent residuals for streaming instead.
And we must not forget that a huge part of the strike has to do with AI and paying an extra (who makes like $75/day) ONCE and reusing a digital one ad infinitum with no further payment whatsoever.
The idea is to force people to either sign up for the lucrative ad-tier (double-dip) or to bundle for $20. It’s naive to blame the strike for that. It’s pretty clear that if only the Disney ad-free standalone had the huge hike, it’s in order to force costumers to the tiers they want.
Personally, I have never found it worth it to pay double for ad free plans. When I had Hulu Live, an hour show on OTA was only ~50 min on Hulu, and that meant only about 5 min of ads per hour. As one who grew up racing to the bathroom during what were then shorter ad breaks, I still like having a natural place to pause so I can empty my bladder and refill my drink. And Hulu stil;l allows you to “pause” a sub when you’re not watching, something I hope they do not take away with the latest price increase. But I also “subsidize” my Hulu with Bing Rewards, despite the fact it takes me about six months to earn enough points for a $25 gift card But do I think it’s worth double to go no ads? No, and I never will. :) I think what will happen is many will go to the ad supported tiers and exercise the hold option in between new seasons of favorite shows, which will lead to lower revenues in the long run for Hulu, et. al.
Not to mention, how much in residuals would Disney even pay? They put, what? 20h of content a year? Iger could pay those residuals out of pocket. Disney+ isn’t like Netflix. They make, like 6 or 7 6-episode series a year.
It is amusing how many people don’t think businesses pass the costs onto customers. It is a fact, not that I like it any more than you do. I expected the thumbs down brigade though, I spoke out of turn I guess. Oh well.
They are reportedly saving hundred of millions due to the strike? Where are the discounts? Oh, wait, we got a price hike! I think the clear fact is that they want you to either opt for the ad-tier or the bundle. Only the ad-free standalone got a huge hike. Also remember that the hundreds of millions CEOs get are also passed along to costumers. But they don’t want pay cuts. Just writers to become homeless, as reported in Deadline.
Did I say it is right they are doing it? Never did I say that. I said clearly which side I’m on.
That doesn’t change the fact they will 100% pass the costs onto customers, all businesses do.
If you are spending 200 million+ plus to produce bad Marvel shows, it’s not residuals killing your business. It’s bad management. This whole thing is the result of years of bad decisions by Iger, Chapek and, then, Iger again. They killed physical sales, crunched theatrical windows, bought back expensive licensed content, spent billions upon billion on sports rights worldwide they ended up losing anyway, greenlit series and films with bloated budgets and unfinished scripts, put all their chips on sequels and remakes that became stale. All because they were greedy and thought being Netflix was easy. It’s not writers and actors responsible for today’s price hike. If only! They are gouging us without even trying to negotiate a deal.
Of course they do, but only to the point of “what the market will bear.” It’s still more profitable to make $1 from 100,000 subscribers than to make $2 from 1000 subscribers. If membership numbers drop because of fee hikes, it is poor business. But these folks in their Richie Rich castles have lost sight of this. I think that is what most of us are saying here…they are increasing to more than the market will bear, and the competing options become more numerous every day. It’s been a long time since Hulu was pretty much the only game in town, and too many increases are short-sighted.
(Numbers used for sake of an easy example and are not supposed to represent actual subscriber numbers.)
I give up.
All I ever said was they will pass the costs onto the customers and that shouldn’t be up for debate. It is a cold hard fact.
Then I’m told (finally) people agree, and they still repeat the same thing again as if I had something controversial.
Re-read my original post, you and Jordan. And see how what I said was never controversial.
You said “part of the reason for this hike (and future hikes) is due to the raises the actors and writers will be getting”. It’s controversial because it’s not true. Very clearly, given the bundle is $20, not that expensive, and the ad-tier didn’t have a price hike, this is designed not to generate more revenue, but to make people to opt for these preferred options.
Wonder if Verizon will increase the cost of the plans or remove this benefit going forward. I currently get Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ with my cell plan
Already canceled Disney+. Guess it’s time to cancel Hulu. I don’t really use it much but to see some FOX & ABC shows. It’s not worth 18 bucks a month.
You can watch them on Tubi and the abc app for free. You just have to wait a week. I’ll probably end up doing that too
So many of the older shows folks used to flock to Hulu for are now on Pluto for free too.
Nope. No longer financially worth it. Will watch Ahsoka and Only Murders… then cancel. That’s ridiculous.
I’d say something, but the rules say not to forkin’ curse.
Good job, you used The Good Place method
I had, and loved Hulu+Live when it 1st came out, and it saved me $$$ over cable. But there were too many drawbacks, including NOT being able to watch it at my folks’ place, down the road, where I often stayed for caretaking purposes, b/c it was restricted to my home zip code. But once they increased their price the 1st time, it was no longer cheaper than a TV+Internet bundle from Spectrum, and once I downgraded to Hulu with ads, I was no longer zip code restricted, so it made more sense.
Considering you have to pay for internet separately, they are pricing themselves right out of the market. It is a shame.
This. I still have cable because it’s cheaper with the bundled internet than paying for internet separately at Hulu live (or any of the other live streaming options). Not everyone finds it cheaper to “cut the cord” based on the internet provider options in their area.
I watch very little on Hulu so I’ll just keep the ad tier. I can deal with it.
I would very much like to see the Disney+ Bundle get a yearly subscription option. And I don’t understand why they keep upping it. Do they really need to? I’ve had Paramount+ for a few years now and they just barely did a price increase this year. Does Disney really produce that much more content?