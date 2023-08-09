Disney+ and Hulu Reveal Huge Price Increases — Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You to Stream Without Ads

Disney+ and Hulu are about to cost you a whole lot more.

Effective Thursday, Oct. 12, Disney+ Premium, which currently costs $10.99/month, will see a 27-percent price increase, at which point you’ll have to fork over $13.99/month (or $139.99 per year) to keep enjoying an ad-free experience.

The cost of Hulu’s ad-free tier is also going up 20 percent, from $14.99 to $17.99/month.

Those who already subscribe to both Disney+ and Hulu’s ad-free tiers will be able to sign up for the new Duo Premium bundle, which will launch Wednesday, Sept. 6 and cost $19.99/month.

The cost of Disney+ and Hulu with ads will remain at the going rate of $7.99/month (or bundled for $9.99/month).

Disney has also confirmed price hikes for ESPN+ and Hulu + Live TV. See the full table below:

Subscription Tier Monthly Annual Disney+ With Ads (No Change) $7.99 N/A No Ads* $13.99 $139.99 Hulu With Ads (No Change) $7.99 $79.99 No Ads* $17.99 N/A Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change) $2.00 N/A ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On* $10.99 N/A ESPN+ With Ads* $10.99 $109.99 UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change) $79.99 (per event) UFC PPV + Annual* N/A $134.98 Bundle Offerings Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)^ – *NEW* $19.99 N/A Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change) $9.99 N/A Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $24.99 N/A Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)* $14.99 N/A Hulu + Live TV With Ads* $76.99 N/A No Ads* $89.99 N/A

* Effective as Wednesday, Oct. 12

^ Available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6

Pricing for legacy plans and add-ons that are no longer available for purchase are excluded