Watch Dermot Mulroney Walk Off The View in Support of the Writers Strike

Everybody loves a dramatic walk-off on live TV, and Dermot Mulroney is no exception.

The actor ended his appearance on Friday’s episode of The View, which was filmed on Thursday, by “walking off” set to show his support to the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2.

“Are we going to break?” he asked Joy Behar towards the end of the hour, politely adding: “I’m going to do this symbolically in solidarity with the writers. I’m going to walk off your show.” And walk off he did, waving to the audience with a smile as he left the frame.

This gesture of solidarity came towards the end of his interview about his role on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this week.

“Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union,” Mulroney said in a statement to our sister publication Variety.

Despite this technically being a “walk-off,” on-set sources confirm to Variety that Mulroney remained perfectly cordial with the show’s hosts and even stuck around to pose for photos.

