Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney Have a Comical Picket Line Identity Crisis — Watch

Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney had some fun with that dusty ol’ chestnut about people always mixing up the two actors, whilst walking a SAG-AFTRA strike picket line on Thursday.

In an on-the-scene video recorded by our sister site Deadline at the NBC Universal lot in Studio City, FBI: Most Wanted star McDermott begins to introduce himself as “Dermot Mul–” before Secret Invasion POTUS Mulroney interrupts to correct him.

If you reliably titter at the whole “Derbel McDillet” thing, well, this video is for YOU:

McDermott and Mulroney first capitalized on the conflated names joke when the latter guest-starred on LA to Vegas, the short-lived Fox comedy headlined by McDermott. (Watch Mulroney’s Captain Steve lock horns with McDermott’s envious Captain Dave in the video at the top of this page.)

And speaking of “Derbel McDillet,” that Saturday Night Live game show spoof that challenged players to properly ID the actors can be viewed right below.

