TVLine Items: Depp v. Heard Trailer, Flipping El Moussas Renewed and More

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case is getting another documentary, this time at Netflix, which has released a trailer for the three-part series Depp v. Heard.

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 16, the docuseries examines “the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok,” per the official description. “Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”

discovery+ released the two-part documentary Johnny vs Amber: The U.S. Trial in September 2022, while Tubi that same month released the TV movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HGTV has renewed The Flipping El Moussas for an expanded second season, consisting of 14 episodes.

* Paramount+ is developing Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a two-season animated spinoff series that will serve as a bridge between the upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and its in-the-works sequel, our sister site Variety reports.

* Hulu has given an eight-episode order to an untitled unscripted series about Wayne Brady and his blended family.

* Netflix has unveiled the cast and teaser for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2, dropping Wednesday, Aug. 23 (Episodes 1-8) and Aug. 30 (Episode 9 & 10 – finale & reunion):

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for the YA romance movie Love in Taipei, premiering Thursday, Aug. 10:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?