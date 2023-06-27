The DC Story Docuseries to Explore ‘The Grand Proscenium of Superheroes’ — Watch Trailer & Get Max Release Date

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…. Run, Barry! Run!

Max has announced a release date and shared a superhero-filled trailer for Superpowered: The DC Story, a documentary series co-directed by Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and Peabody Award winner Mark Catalena.

Narrated by Rosario Dawson (who has a variety of voice and live-action DC roles under her belt) and set to drop Thursday, July 20, the three-part series promises an “unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.”

The docuseries features more than 60 new and archival interviews with actors and execs alike, including new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, Arrowverse sire Greg Berlanti, Harley Quinn‘s Kaley Cuoco, erstwhile Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. and Watchmen‘s Regina King and Damon Lindelof.

You’ll also hear from Bruce Timm, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Michael E. Uslan, Mark Waid and the late Christopher Reeve.

The docuseries’ three parts are:

EPISODE 1: THE HERO’S JOURNEY

For over 85 years, DC has been home to a universe of iconic characters and unparalleled storytelling, but its origins began with the brilliant minds who created a Super Hero trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. From survival to revival, DC navigates the birth of the sidekick, parental concerns after WWII, and a corporate takeover amid a struggle to stay current.



During a period of declining comic book sales, a bold move resets DC’s entire universe, as the company decides to also take a gamble on a new Superman movie. While rivals begin to address pressing social issues, a determined DC introduces their first Black Super Hero and breaks story boundaries under their new imprint, Vertigo Comics, with the hopes of maturing comic books into an everlasting adult art form.



Tired of being left out of the conversation, a group of diverse creators form Milestone Media to give voice to marginalized characters and stories born out of their own experiences. After more than eight decades of history, DC visionaries look toward a future that is representative of all in their ever-expanding universe.

Need you ask, Superpowered: The DC Story is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co. Iwerks served as showrunner and exec-produced with Berlanti, Lee, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Doug Prinzivalli.