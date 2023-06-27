The DC Story Docuseries to Explore ‘The Grand Proscenium of Superheroes’ — Watch Trailer & Get Max Release Date

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…. Run, Barry! Run!
Max has announced a release date and shared a superhero-filled trailer for Superpowered: The DC Story, a documentary series co-directed by Academy Award- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks and Peabody Award winner Mark Catalena.
Narrated by Rosario Dawson (who has a variety of voice and live-action DC roles under her belt) and set to drop Thursday, July 20, the three-part series promises an “unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.”
The docuseries features more than 60 new and archival interviews with actors and execs alike, including new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist, Arrowverse sire Greg Berlanti, Harley Quinn‘s Kaley Cuoco, erstwhile Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. and Watchmen‘s Regina King and Damon Lindelof.
You’ll also hear from Bruce Timm, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Michael E. Uslan, Mark Waid and the late Christopher Reeve.
The docuseries’ three parts are:
Need you ask, Superpowered: The DC Story is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co. Iwerks served as showrunner and exec-produced with Berlanti, Lee, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Doug Prinzivalli.
With the Flash movie tanking at the box office and the CW ending the Arrowverse this seems like an odd time to be celebrating DC Comics.
The former consideration shouldn’t drive the latter.
A lot of people interviewed though no longer part of dc as gadot and Jenkins may or may not be around Johnson gone cavill gone Levi after how bad fury of the gods tanked he could be gone