Lucifer Vet DB Woodside to Hollywood: ‘I Deserve to Lead My Own Show’

DB Woodside is ready, willing and able to be No. 1 on the call sheet.
The TV veteran — who currently has a recurring gig on 9-1-1: Lone Star opposite frequent collaborator Gina Torres — took to social media Tuesday to issue what he dubbed “the boldest tweet I’ll ever send,” before firing off a few highlights from his extensive supporting role-packed resume: “Lucifer. Big success. Blessed to be a part. Night Agent. Big success. Blessed to be a part. Suits. Big success. Blessed to be a part.”
He then added: “In conclusion: I think I deserve the opportunity to lead my own show.”
Twitter seemed to agree, as Woodside was instantly flooded with more than 100 supportive comments from fans as well as Hollywood peers.
“I’ll be tuning in,” replied Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy. Added Woodside’s former Buffy the Vampire Slayer colleague Jane Espenson: “Undoubtedly.”
Speaking of the WB/UPN cult smash, Woodside acolyte “Kevin” took the Twitter discussion a step further by arguing, “You needed your own show way before” the actor landed the one-two-three-punch of Suits, Lucifer and Night Agent, before writing, “We totally needed a Principal Wood prequel [about] how you came to be Sunnydale! You rocked that role and we wanted more — and still do.”
Do you agree that a Woodside-anchored series has been a long time coming? Any past characters of his you would like to see spun off into a standalone series?
Well, he’s right about one thing…it was a bold statement. Not necessarily in a good way. Nothing more unattractive than an actor’s ego.
Advocating for yourself doesn’t have anything to do with ego. Closed mouths don’t get fed, if he wants this to happen i’m glad he is putting it out there.
I enjoyed his performances in Lucifer and Night Agent.
He’s totally right, a very good actor
I have no problem with him leading his own show. I wouldn’t make this statement during the strikes,(when nothing new is in development,) but I agree his good enough to lead a cast.
Yes. He can lead!
Meh. I like him as an actor, but he doesn’t have anything special that puts him above other actors. Not sure why he thinks he “deserves” a leading role over others, especially when there are so many talented actors who haven’t been able to even get the opportunities he has. Ego, I guess?
I feel the same, there are some actors who when in a supporting role really shine, sometimes even overshadowing the person who is supposed to be the lead but he has never done that in anything I’ve seen him in. He is a good, solid pair of hands when you are looking for someone in a supporting role but to lead a show I just can’t see it.
Not everyone is a leading actor, infact its such a competitive industry if you are able to be a solid supporting actor that’s an achievement as most never get the chance to be a person those making a show know they can rely on
He has my vote
I could support this I’ve liked him in most things I’ve seen him in but it would need to be the “right” project. I’m biased but i read at one point there was going to be a Battlestar Galactica spin off set in the same universe as the reboot, i could see him in an Adama like role or maybe a SG team leader in a revival show or reboot.
He’s absolutely right and I’ve had that same thought before.
Don’t forget 24!
I concur! I’ve long enjoyed his work. Still mourning his loss on The Night Agent (truly, that was my biggest complaint about the otherwise pretty much perfectly executed show).
His acting is not bad, I will agree with him there. Were them shows he listed hits because of him? Not really. Does he deserve to be a lead of a show? They can try, but ultimately the viewers will decide if he is worthy or that billing. He is a good actor, I will not deny him of that, but perhaps he should put his ego in check. I do wish him luck though!!
Yes, please!!! He’s fantastic!
I would watch him lead a show if the show interested me. I’ve enjoyed watching him since I saw him in Buffy. Loved his character in the Night Agent. He’s a great actor. He has my vote.
On “Buffy,” his character ended up as kind of a schnook (because he got between Buffy and Spike). On both “24” and “Lucifer,” he was up against the immense gravitas of Dennis Haysbert (who played his brother, the president, and then his father, the Lord).
AMEN. It’s 100% the truth. He deserves it AND can do it.