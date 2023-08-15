Lucifer Vet DB Woodside to Hollywood: ‘I Deserve to Lead My Own Show’

DB Woodside is ready, willing and able to be No. 1 on the call sheet.

The TV veteran — who currently has a recurring gig on 9-1-1: Lone Star opposite frequent collaborator Gina Torres — took to social media Tuesday to issue what he dubbed “the boldest tweet I’ll ever send,” before firing off a few highlights from his extensive supporting role-packed resume: “Lucifer. Big success. Blessed to be a part. Night Agent. Big success. Blessed to be a part. Suits. Big success. Blessed to be a part.”

He then added: “In conclusion: I think I deserve the opportunity to lead my own show.”

Twitter seemed to agree, as Woodside was instantly flooded with more than 100 supportive comments from fans as well as Hollywood peers.

“I’ll be tuning in,” replied Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy. Added Woodside’s former Buffy the Vampire Slayer colleague Jane Espenson: “Undoubtedly.”

Speaking of the WB/UPN cult smash, Woodside acolyte “Kevin” took the Twitter discussion a step further by arguing, “You needed your own show way before” the actor landed the one-two-three-punch of Suits, Lucifer and Night Agent, before writing, “We totally needed a Principal Wood prequel [about] how you came to be Sunnydale! You rocked that role and we wanted more — and still do.”

Do you agree that a Woodside-anchored series has been a long time coming? Any past characters of his you would like to see spun off into a standalone series?