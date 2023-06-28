Read Next: Daria, Voiced by Tracy Grandstaff, Returns to TV in Beavis and Butt-Head Finale — Watch (Exclusive)
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Katie Holmes Objected to Original Dawson’s Creek Ending: ‘She Wanted It to Be Pacey,’ EP Says

Dawson's Creek Series Finale Love Triangle Ending
Everett Collection (x2)
Share

Dawson’s Creek leading lady Katie Holmes had very strong feelings about who Joey Potter should end up with in the show’s series finale, the new book Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek: How 7 Teen Shows Transformed Television (shop Amazon and Wal-mart) reveals.

After departing the iconic WB drama following Season 2, creator Kevin Williamson returned to pen the series ender, and he had a clear vision for how the show’s infamous love triangle would wrap up: “I was a Dawson/Joey diehard. It was always going to be Dawson and Joey,” Williamson, who saw the pair as soulmates, told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “I don’t care how romantic things got between Joey and Pacey. It was going to be Dawson and Joey, always. Until I started writing it. And then once I started, I even wrote it Dawson and Joey.”

But Holmes was not a fan of the idea of concluding the teen soap with her character and pal/ex-boyfriend Dawson as a romantic couple, author Thea Glassman’s book claims.

“Katie freaked out. ‘I don’t want to end up with Dawson,'” Tom Kapinos, who served as a showrunner on Dawson’s Creek, recalls Holmes saying. “So it got replotted, or rewritten.”

Executive producer Paul Stupin shares a similar recollection in the book, noting that Williamson wrote the first hour of the series finale, which “if you kind of watch it, it leads you to think Dawson [is The One], and then I think Katie kind of did weigh in and wanted it to be Pacey.”

Holmes isn’t the only cast member who advocated for the fan-favorite couple to reunite: Last year, star Joshua Jackson told EW that he stepped in on Pacey and Joey’s behalf when it appeared that she was going to choose Dawson.

“I was like ‘Hell no! No. No. No. That’s not gonna work for me,'” the actor said. “I had a whole conversation with Kevin [Williamson] about this. Like, ‘Look, I get it. This is the idea that you had in your head, but I’m just gonna ask you to watch the tale of the tape, and this is the more interesting end for these characters.'”

Holmes and Jackson, ultimately, got their way: Joey and Pacey got back together and were living in New York in the show’s final moments, while Dawson was in Los Angeles, about to meet his idol Steven Spielberg. Williamson admitted to EW that after writing that particular ending, “I went, ‘Boy, this feels right.'”

Above excerpt from the book Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek by Thea Glassman. Reprinted by permission of Running Press, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Copyright © 2023 by Thea Glassman. If you buy something through TVLine’s retail links, we may earn a commission.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I was always Team Pacey, out of all of them.

    Reply

  2. Pacey was the right choice!

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 28, 2023
03:00 AM
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3The Family StalloneHijackMuscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American GladiatorsPlatonic
08:00 PM
LA Fire & RescueNancy Drew
09:00 PM
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven AllowedSistasThe Wonder Years
10:00 PM
grown-ishIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad