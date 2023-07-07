The Wire Creator Asks Leniency for Man Charged in Michael K. Williams’ Death

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Wire creator David Simon has used his famously effective words to ask for leniency in the sentencing of one of the men charged in connection with actor Michael K. Williams’ fatal overdose.
Williams, who played Omar Little on The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6, 2021. He was 54.
New York City’s medical examiner determined that Williams’ death was an accidental overdose — specifically, an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” (Williams had spoken in the past about his battle with addiction, which began at age 19.)
On Feb. 2, 2022, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that an investigation into a drug-trafficking organization led to surveillance-video footage of Williams purchasing the drugs. Four defendants named in the criminal complaint — Irvin Cartagena, age 40; Hector Robles, 58; Carlos Macci, 71; and Luiz Cruz, 57, all of Brooklyn — continued to sell their product even after becoming aware that Williams died after taking it.
The four men all pleaded guilty, and with Macci’s sentencing scheduled for later this month, his lawyer, Benjamin Zeman, asked Simon to write on his client’s behalf because “he’s been such a thoughtful and eloquent voice about what the failure of the war on drugs has wrought,” the New York Times reports.
“What happened to Mike is a grievous tragedy,” Simon wrote in a three-page letter to the judge. “But I know that Michael would look upon the undone and desolate life of Mr. Macci and know two things with certainty: First, that it was Michael who bears the fuller responsibility for what happened.” And secondly, “No possible good can come from incarcerating a 71-year-old soul, largely illiterate, who has himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction” and who sold drugs not for profit “but rather as someone caught up in the diaspora of addiction himself.”
Zeman is asking that Macci, who is facing a possible 10-year sentence, instead receive a sentence of “time served” (or one-and-a-half years).
I have mixed feeling for this. On the one hand I want people selling drugs locked up so they can’t kill anyone else. However the 71 year old getting 10 years would be pointless when the family that made oxy made money on murdering millions of people and will never serve a day.
Got to applaud David Simon for this.
Regardless of whether you agree with him or not, you have to recognise that it takes a lot of strength to stand up for your convictions in such a personal case.
I never comment on these kinds of articles but, I was so shocked by this one that I couldn’t help it.
To make an appeal as a show runner of a popular tv show on a mans behalf for time served, when you have no true connection to the case is absurd.
A perfect example of how Hollywood feels like it can insert itself wherever it feels like.
How do the families of other people who were sold this drug and potentially died feel? This man knew these drugs killed someone and continued to sell them anyway.
The families and friends of other potential lives lost are the opinions that matter.
A Hollywood director has no business inserting himself in this admittedly sad and all to common situation.
You’re really missing so much here. Did you watch the wire? There’s absolutely a connection. Me Simon has influence, a powerful voice, and a personal connection to the victim. His input is absolutely relevant.
I did watch the wire.
What you are missing is that there are potentially many other victims who are not Michael.
They did not sell exclusively to Michael.
And worse yet is Simon’s influence and powerful voice.
Does the fact that he is a famous Hollywood show runner make his voice more important than other people? Or families of other victims?
Imagine being parents to a child who also died from the drugs sold by Macci. Would you feel okay with some Hollywood star coming in and saying hey you should let him do time served?
Do some research into David Simon. He’s a journalist who knows more about this topic than anyone. The fact he’s also a “Hollywood director” doesn’t change that.
You’re the one inserting your mouth in places your brain doesn’t understand.
He didn’t insert himself, and he didn’t make the appeal “as a show runner.” It’s clearly stated in the article, if you bothered to read it, that the defendant’s lawyer asked him to make a statement on the client’s behalf, which is not something out of the ordinary during sentencing. And he was asked because he is known as someone that is knowledgeable and has spoken out frequently about the failure of the war on drugs, not because he’s a Hollywood director.
What I thought was really eerie is how much the location of the recent mass shooting in Baltimore looked exactly like the druggie neighborhood depicted in The Wire