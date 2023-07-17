David Duchovny Is Out There… With a Perfect, X-Files-Themed Picket Sign

David Duchovny wants to believe a good picket sign can make all the difference.

On Day Four of the actors’ strike (and two-plus months into the writers’ strike), The X-Files multi-hyphenate hit the picket line on Monday brandishing a perfectly on-brand sign that read: “The Residuals Are Out There.” For good measure, Duchovny punctuated the strike-inspired slogan with a makeshift UFO.

“We always worked in a business that rewarded success and didn’t want failure,” he told our sister pub Deadline on the picket line. “Now, we have these opaque streamers who kind of tell us what’s a success and what’s a failure and I wouldn’t trust an employer to tell me how well I’m doing.”

Duchovny was joined at the demonstration by X-Files co-star Annabeth Gish, who told the site, “It’s an inflection point time and we’re all out here just really fighting for what we deserve. As someone who has endured and lived through the golden age, the golden age is gone, unfortunately. The residual pool can’t carry us over like it used to and it’s got to change.”